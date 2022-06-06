Disney's Ms. Marvel, Neon's Westworld, Amazon's Chloe among June's must-see TV

Marvel has its first Muslim superhero, a popular Spanish series gets a Korean makeover and Alicia Vikander vamps it up in new shows debuting this month.

While multi-night, competing reality cooking shows might be your idea of viewing heaven or hell, at least June offers a whole host of alternative options for those who can’t stomach hours upon hours of food porn.

As well as the introduction of MasterChef Australia to TVNZ 2 from June 12, the state broadcaster also has a two-part series on te ao Māori, Hongi To Hāngī: And Everything In Between (June 14, TVNZ 2) and the return of panel show Give Us a Clue (June 15, TVNZ 1), while Three has new seasons of the much-admired Match Fit (June 8) and the Guy Williams-hosted New Zealand Today (June 9).

For those who prefer their viewing on demand, TVNZ has return of Good Grief (June 30), the debut of fellow local comedy The Social Media Virgin (June 27), the US reimagining of hit ‘90s British rom-com Four Weddings and a Funeral (June 24) and Dutch crime drama Bonnie & Clyde (June 30).

Neon and Sky Go’s line-up includes UK crime-thriller The Rising (streaming now) and the sixth season of Animal Kingdom (June 20), Amazon Prime Video has comedy The Lake and football-centered docu-series The Pogmentary (both June 17), Apple TV+ boasts more of cult hit For All Mankind (June 10) and Netflix features Melissa McCarthy headliner God’s Favorite Idiot (June 15), the third season of The Umbrella Academy (June 22) and the return of Rowan Atkinson in Man vs Bee (June 24).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with a list of the dozen titles we’re most excited to see debut over the next few weeks.

Supplied Chloe, Irma Vep and Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area are among the most highly anticipated new shows debuting this month.

Supplied Erin Doherty has earned plenty of plaudits for her performance in Chloe.

Chloe (June 24, Amazon Prime Video)

Six-part British psychological thriller that follows the troubled Becky Green (Erin Doherty), a young woman who becomes increasingly obsessed with stalking her childhood friend Chloe Fairbourne’s (Poppy Gilbert) perfectly curated social media presence. Struggling to cope with looking after her mother, who has early onset dementia, Becky spies an opportunity to assume a new identity and social circle when Chloe suddenly dies in mysterious circumstances.

“It is a fierce, fresh sort-of-murder-mystery that is as keenly scripted as it is paced, and whose many threads are held firmly together by an outstanding performance from Erin Doherty,” wrote The Guardian’s Lucy Mangan.

Supplied Gracie Dzienny and Sarah Catherine Hook are two of the young stars of First Kill.

First Kill (June 10, Netflix)

In this eight-part romantic-horror based on a 2020 short story of the same name from Victoria “V.E.” Schwab, when it's time for teenage vampire Juliette (Sarah Catherine Hook) to make her first kill, so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family, she sets her sights on a new girl in town named Calliope (Imani Lewis).

But much to Juliette's surprise, Calliope is a vampire hunter from a family of celebrated slayers.

Supplied Alicia Vikander headlines Irma Vep.

Irma Vep (June 14, Neon/Sky Go)

Alicia Vikander headlines this eight-part dramedy about disillusioned American actor Mira, who travels to France to star as the eponymous Irma in a remake of the French silent film classic Les Vampires. However, it isn’t long before the distinctions between herself and the character she plays begin to blur, merge and prey on her mind.

If the premise seems familiar, that’s because French director Olivier Assayas already turned the idea into a now cult classic 1996 movie starring the woman who would later become his wife, Hong Kong actor Maggie Cheung.

Supplied Paapa Essiedu plays George in The Lazarus Project.

The Lazarus Project (June 26, Neon/Sky Go)

I May Destroy You’s Paapa Essiedu is George, a man who wakes up one day with a distinct sense of déjà vu. He’s reliving a day from his past, with some notable exceptions – his success at work and marriage to the love of his life seem to never have happened.

While convinced he has lost his mind, he instead finds himself recruited into a secret organisation who claim to be able to turn back time whenever the world is under threat of extinction.

The eight-part action-drama also features Tom Burke and Caroline Quentin.

Supplied Nat Faxon, Maya Rudolph flank a new friend in Loot.

Loot (June 24, Apple TV+)

Bridesmaids’ Maya Rudolph tops this 10-part workplace comedy about a billionaire whose dream life falls apart when her husband of 20 years betrays her.

Spiralling publicly, she’s headed for rock bottom when she learns she actually has a charity foundation who are desperate for her to stop generating negative headlines. Cue a journey of self-discovery as she finds out the benefits of giving back to others.

Supplied Squid Game’s Park Hae Soo stars as Berlin in Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (June 24, Netflix)

Billed as Part I, this six-part series is a South East Asian remake of the mega-popular Spanish crime show. In this new retelling, there is a Joint Security Area – located where today’s North and South Korea are divided – which contains a mint. Amid reunification, it is printing a new unified currency as the groundwork to build a stable joint economy.

However, convinced that it will only result in a ruthless new world of inequality, a crew of thieves from both Koreas, led by the Professor, are out to pull off a history-making heist.

Supplied Iman Vellani plays Marvel’s first Muslim superhero Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel (June 8, Disney+)

Six-part Marvel series that introduces Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Jersey City-based Muslim American teenager who is also an avid gamer, voracious fan-fiction scribe and Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination - particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.

But that’s before she develops superhero powers of her own.

Supplied Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin are back investigating another homicide in Only Murders in the Building.

Only Murders in the Building (June 29, Disney+)

Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez return for a second 10-part season of one of the breakout shows of last year.

This time around, our intrepid trio are in a race to unmask the killer of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger. However, as well as being publicly implicated in the homicide, they are also now the subjects of a competing podcast.

Among the rumoured guest stars are Shirley MacLaine and Amy Schumer.

Supplied The latest iteration of Queer As Folk is the second US adaptation of Russell T. Davies’ turn-of-the-millennium cult British drama.

Queer As Folk (June 9, TVNZ OnDemand)

Shifting the action from Pittsburgh to New Orleans, this second American re-imagining of Russell T. Davies’ turn-of-the-millennium cult British drama follows a diverse group of friends who find their lives transformed in the aftermath of a tragedy.

While the main cast are relative unknowns in the acting stakes, the supporting names include Kim Cattrall, Juliette Lewis and Ed Begley Jr.

Supplied Newcomer Lola Tung’s “Belly” is the focus of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The Summer I Turned Pretty (June 17, Amazon Prime Video)

Hotly anticipated adaptation of Jenny Han’s (To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before) 2009 novel, the first in a trilogy, this eight-part multi-generational drama hinges on the enduring power of strong female friendship and a love triangle between one girl and two brothers.

Billed as “a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak and the magic of that one perfect summer”, the show features Rachel Blanchard, Tom Everett Scott and newcomer Lola Tung.

Supplied Andrew Garfield plays a detective troubled by his latest investigation in Under the Banner of Heaven.

Under the Banner of Heaven (June 8, Disney+)

Inspired by Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true crime best-seller, this seven-part drama follows the events that led up to the 1984 murder of Brenda Wright Lafferty (Daisy Edgar-Jones) and her baby daughter in suburban Salt Lake Valley. Detective Jeb Pyre’s (Andrew Garfield) investigation leads him to start questioning his own Mormon faith.

“It deftly crafts all of its moving parts into a riveting and thoughtful true-crime drama,” wrote New York Post’s Lauren Sarner.

Supplied West Side Story star Ariana DeBose joins the cast of Westworld for the hit show’s fourth season.

Westworld (June 27 Neon/Sky Go/SoHo)

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose and Prodigal Son’s Aurora Perrineau join the cast for the fourth season of this popular dystopian sci-fi series based on Michael Crichton’s cult 1973 movie of the same name.

The first episodes in more than two years, the eight-parter has been described as “a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth” and will feature an amusement park modelled after a romanticised version of a Mafia-controlled 1930s America.