Twister: One of the most exhilarating disaster movies of the '90s hits Netflix

Twister (PG, 113mins) Directed by Jan de Bont ***½

“Night of horrors,” proclaims a billboard advertising a double-feature at a drive-in theatre that’s about to be devastated by a tornado.

It’s an apt summation of director Jan de Bont’s tempestuous 1996 blockbuster follow-up to his all-conquering Speed.

This is a film where the characters play second-fiddle to the carnage – a disaster movie played out in America’s wide-open spaces, rather than the usual confined quarters.

Jo (Helen Hunt) is a woman who had her life ruined by a “twister” of the title. In 1969, her father was carried away by a particularly nasty one. She’s been obsessed with them ever since, now employed chasing them across the US in order to better understand them, so early warning systems can be put in place.

When we first meet her, she’s in charge of a rather rag-tag group of scientists who believe they have found a way of getting sensors right into the eye of a storm. This rather handily coincides with a record “season” of the weather phenomena.

However, distracting Jo from her intensive “hunt” is the arrival of her estranged husband Bill (Bill Paxton). He used to share Jo’s passion, but now, having signed up as a television weatherman, all he wants is his divorce papers signed, so he can get on with his life and marry his new partner Melissa (Jamie Gertz), a sex therapist who has no experience of the thrill of the chase.

Of course, it doesn’t take long for Bill’s good intentions to fall by the wayside, as “the human barometer” (as he is nicknamed) is swept up by the excitement – and Jo.

But, as well as the decidedly fickle and potentially dangerous storms, our heroes also have to contend with decidedly more well-resourced rivals – led by Jonas (Cary Elwes) – who are also hell-bent on being the first to monitor the inside of a twister.

Supplied Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt star in Twister.

As sold in the original trailers all those years ago, this is not about the actors. This is about the special effects, Industrial Light and Magic living up to their name in creating a real monster out of whirling winds. Whether it be swooping petrol tankers or flying cows, the effects are still a little breathtaking even today and seriously in your face (almost making you think this was made in the 1980s, or early 2010s, when 3-D was de rigueur).

It’s a shame some of the acting and scripting can’t quite live up to the visuals, the story riddled with classic tropes and cliches, right down to Elwes’ corporate “baddies” driving a fleet of black vans.

Co-screenwriter Michael Crichton clearly borrows the film’s relationship beats from Jurassic Park, the finale has definite echoes of Speed and while there are plenty of allusions and references to The Wizard of Oz, it’s another 1939 movie – Howard Hawks’ Only Angels Have Wings – that this most closely resembles.

Twister is now available to stream on Netflix.