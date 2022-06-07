Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on free-to-air and Sky TV

An Audience with Adele (7.30pm, Tuesday, June 7, TVNZ 2)

Emma Watson, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, Dua Lipa, Mel B, Idris Elba, Daniel Kaluuya, Naomi Campbell, Alan Carr and Graham Norton are just some of the celebrities in the audience for this concert recorded live at the London Palladium.

However, the scene-stealing moment comes from somebody far less-famous, but significant to the singer herself.

Supplied An Audience With Adele sees the chart-topping singer perform in front of a London Palladium audience packed with celebrity guests.

Supplied Sir Graham Henry and Sir Buck Shelford are back for another season of Match Fit.

Match Fit (7.30pm, Wednesdays from June 8, Three)

Winner of the​ Best Format Reality Series at last year's NZTV Awards and one of the best local shows of 2020, this brilliant, thought-provoking programme is back with another crop of former top class rugby players attempting to get back into shape under the watchful eyes of Buck Shelford and Graham Henry.

Piri Weepu, Eroni Clarke, Kees Meeuws, Ron Cribb and Charlie Riechelmann all return, alongside new competitors Brad Mika, Glen Osborne, Rico Gear, Corey Flynn and the late Va'aiga Tuigamala. Episodes will also be translated into te reo Māori for encore screenings at 10.30am on Saturdays.

Arbitrage (8.30pm, Wednesday, June 8, Māori TV)

Known as a financial oracle, Robert Miller (a brilliant Richard Gere) is a dedicated businessman, family man, philanthropist and humanitarian. The truth is, though, he's a money-obsessed serial philanderer who is days away from going bust and taking a whack of his client’s money with him.

Nicholas Jarecki’s 2012 drama works best as a financial potboiler, providing an interesting counterpoint to Margin Call and Wall St: Money Never Sleeps. You can see the house of cards that Miller has built, and waiting for him to get away with it or for it all to collapse is engrossing.

Supplied Richard Gere plays the duplicitous Robert Miller in Arbitrage.

New Zealand Today (8.30pm, Thursday, June 9, Three)

“Volunteer journalist” Guy Williams returns for a third season of his town-and-around investigative series. Off-beat stories promised this time around include a look at the NZ Women’s Mediaeval Combat team, a meeting with the grower of potentially the world’s heaviest potato, a campaign to bring back a long-forgotten Dargaville beauty pageant and Williams himself taking on “Big Cereal”.

Followed by the Sara Pascoe-hosted Comedians Giving Lectures (9pm) and David Mitchell-fronted The Outsiders (9.30pm).

The Big Fat Quiz of Everything (8.30pm, Friday, June 10, TVNZ 2)

What’s the hottest chilli? What does Ringo Starr not want you to do? How many varieties of Lynx can you name? And how does a dog defuse a bomb?

Jimmy Carr quizzes Richard Ayoade, Roisin Conaty, Joanne McNally, Rob Beckett, Rosie Jones and Mawaan Rizwan on anything and everything in this 90-minute laugh-fest that aired in the UK at the start of April.

Supplied Jena Malone and Emilio Estevez star in The Public.

The Public (8.30pm, Saturday, June 11, Eden)

Emilio Estevez’s first film in almost a decade, this 2019 tale is a confident and compelling social issues drama. The former Brat Pack-star (The Breakfast Club, Young Guns) is The Public's writer, director and star – and he shows plenty of flair in all three spheres.

The story, about a standoff between police and librarians after the latter allow a group of homeless people to use their facility to shelter from the cold, has echoes of 1970s classics such as Dog Day Afternoon and One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, boasting plenty of twists and turns to keep the "one night at the library" premise bubbling along.

At its heart, this is a searing indictment of American politics, police and the media, but it's also a damn entertaining one.

Elon Musk’s Crash Course (8.30pm, Sunday, June 12, TVNZ 1)

He’s gained international notoriety for both his business endeavours and provocative behaviour – but what really drives Tesla CEO Elon Musk?

Informed by the reporting of the New York Times, this new documentary explores the limits of Tesla's “self-driving” technology.

Featuring interviews with former Tesla employees, corporate leaders and Times journalists, it aims to peel back the curtain on one of the world’s most powerful and wealthy business moguls.