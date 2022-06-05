Adult Material: Drama a gritty and subversive deep dive into UK's porn industry

REVIEW: Having burst into public consciousness with her stunning turn in Ken Loach’s I, Daniel Blake, Hayley Squires has gone on to deliver a series of impressive performances in The Miniaturist, Netflix’s Collateral and, most recently, The Essex Serpent.

This, though, may well be high-water mark of her career so far. Squires is a revelation as the hardworking mother-of-three Hayley Burrows (better known to her army of “admirers” as adult entertainer Jolene Dollar) in the engrossing and eye-opening Adult Material (which finally debuts on New Zealand screens on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel, tonight at 9.30pm, with episodes also available to stream on Sky Go).

The 34-year-old has already been nominated for a Bafta and picked-up an International Emmy for her powerhouse performance in this drama-filled deep dive into the modern day adult entertainment industry in the UK.

Now a veteran of almost a decade, “Jolene” has enough experience and pulling-power to negotiate her own terms and conditions. While still happy to be a performer for producers like Carroll Quinn (a virtually unrecognisable Rupert Everett), she’s now confident enough to say no and to create her own “personalised content” with the help of her partner Rich (Joe Dempsie).

That blurring of lines between her home and work life, also extends to her “mothering” of any newbies. Watching the exuberance and excitement of dancer Amy (Siena Kelly) at doing her first shoot fills her not only full of joy, but also trepidation that – without guidance and support – she could easily be exploited.

When her worst fears are realised – Amy is persuaded into something she’s not comfortable about, with disastrous results – Jolene is mortified, but somewhat distracted by her own troubles, involving an extremely frustrating medical issue and her own teenage daughter’s sexual awakening.

A fantastic collaboration between former Skins writer Lucy Kirkwood and music video director Dawn Shadforth, there’s both a grittiness and subversiveness to Adult Material that makes this extremely addictive viewing.

Like the twin Billie Piper series Secret Diary of a Call and I Hate Suzie, this certainly won’t be for everyone, but you certainly can’t accuse it of glamorising the world of adult entertainment. We hilariously hear Jolene working through her to-do list of domestic tasks while filming a “set-piece”, while elsewhere “close encounters” are juxtaposed with distinctly unsexy images of leftover chicken, party dishes and general clutter.

And just when you think the drama is following a predictable path, shocking twists and truly unexpected left-turns suddenly send you scrambling to know what’s going to happen next. And, in today’s modern viewing environment, a week will feel like a lifetime.

Adult Material debuts at 9.30pm on Sky TV’s Rialto Channel tonight (Sunday, June 5). Episodes will also be available to stream on Sky Go.