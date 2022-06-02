Stranger Things: Why Kate Bush is suddenly cool again

Season 4 of Stranger Things is now available to stream on Netflix.

*Graeme Tuckett is a Stuff film and TV reviewer

OPINION: It was a scene only the Duffer Brothers and Stranger Things could really get away with.

A child - Max - has had her spirit taken into a parallel realm, where she is being taunted by some demonic beastie. On the other side of the portal, her friends are in a tumult of panic.

"What's her favourite song?" yells one. Because, as everyone knows, when a demon is about to snap your bestie like a twig, only pop music can save us.

A walkman is found, the headphones are jammed on and someone pushes play. And the haunting, instantly recognisable opening bars of Kate Bush's Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God) came pouring out of the TV speakers.

Getty Images Kate Bush at her family's home in East Wickham, London in 1978.

READ MORE:

* Why Ryan Reynolds could show up on Stranger Things

* These Stranger Things season 4 style secrets will have you missing the '80s

* Ten pop-culture inspired docos you need to see at this year's Doc Edge Film Fest



As of this week, thanks to that scene, this 36-year-old song is sitting at number one on the itunes charts.

Running Up That Hill was released a year before this series is set. It was the song that broke Kate Bush into the US market. Many of us in the rest of the world had fallen for Wuthering Heights years earlier, but that song never caught fire in North America.

But in 1986, a battered copy of The Hounds of Love, on which Running Up That Hill was the lead single, would have been the perfect soundtrack-to-life for a smart, aware, literate and punkish young woman like Max.

From the very first bars, Running Up That Hill is unlike anything else you might have heard on American radio that summer.

There is a stripped back, anthemic quality to the music, even while the lyrics are painting poems of guilt, longing and redemption. Bush famously wrote the song about a man and a woman who yearn to exchange bodies for a while, to feel what the other feels.

But the chorus

"If I only could,

I'd make a deal with God,

And I'd get him to swap our places..."

speaks so perfectly to Max, wracked over her brother's death in the previous series, ashamed that it was he who died and not her, that it might have been written with the character in mind.

Incredibly, the scene wasn't planned with any particular track locked in. The script called for 'a song', but the Duffers didn't know what it would be, when Grammy award-winning music supervisor Nora Felder stepped up to do her magic. Felder had been a fan of Kate Bush and that song since she first heard it, decades before.

Running Up That Hill is a deceptively simple track. There's no string section, no operatic excesses, no squalling guitar solos. It is a bed of thunderous percussion - as mechanistic and repetitive as it is hot-blooded and human - coloured by swirls, stabs and moments of melody from Kate's own Fairlight synthesiser.

Partner and collaborator Del Palmer played bass and programmed the drum machine, with additional drums and guitar supplied by Stuart Elliot and Alan Murphy. According to the liner notes, there's also a balalaika, but I'll buy you a chocolate fish if you can tell me where it is.

And yet, those few elements combine with a ferocity and delicacy that let the track reach across three decades and still knock the breath out of us. Kate's voice, of course, is a thing of wonder.

She is easily one of the best vocalists of her generation, but Running Up That Hill doesn't see her swing for the fences or get to any ragged edges. It is a restrained performance that frames one of her most indelible sets of lyrics with insistence and perfect clarity.

The Duffer Brothers gave us a preview of the song in an earlier episode. As Max walks into her school counselor's office, we can hear a bleed of it over her ever-present headphones. I smiled at that, thinking what a great track Running Up That Hill was and how long it had been since I had last heard it in full.

A few hours later, as the fourth episode - "Dear Billy" - reached its final stanza and the track was thundering across the lounge (Sorry, neighbours. You know how I get.) I pretty much whooped.

Running Up That Hill in Stranger Things is as good a meeting of soundtrack, action and theme as you could hope for.

Also, I still have a few episodes to go. So there's still a chance that Siouxsie and the Banshee's Spellbound could get the same treatment. Or maybe we'll have to wait for season five.