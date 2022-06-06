Oblivion: When Top Gun's Kosinski and Cruise were not quite as effective a team

Oblivion is now available to stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

OBLIVION (M, 124mins) Directed by Joseph Kosinski **½

Jack (Tom Cruise) and Victoria (Andrea Riseborough) are an effective team.

Six decades after an attempted alien invasion left the moon destroyed and the Earth in ruins, the pair are apparently the last humans left on the planet.

Providing drone maintenance and security for the rigs turning Earth's water into fusion energy, our dynamic duo have just two weeks before their mission will end and they will join what remains of humanity on Saturn's moon Titan. But Jack is not so sure he wants to leave his home behind, especially when he's still haunted by dreams and images of an earlier time and another woman.

First things first. Any fears that this could be Cruise's Battlefield Earth are unfounded. Writer-director Joseph Kosinski (Tron: Legacy) has created a slick yet gritty sci-fi thriller that while flabby around the middle and in possession of one too many ponderous moments is nonetheless impressive to look at, boasts a very solid cast that also includes Morgan Freeman, Olga Kurylenko and Melissa Leo and has an atmospheric M83 soundtrack that might not be Legacy's Daft Punk-classic, but still strikes the right tone of menace and foreboding.

However, sadly the innovation and imagination levels don't extend to the script which is a mish-mash of classic 1970s sci-fi (and includes such dialogue gems as "our job isn't to remember, remember?"). Surface level scenes echo those of Star Wars: A New Hope (speeders, cave-dwelling creatures), while other elements bring back memories of Beneath the Planet of the Apes (forbidden zones, bomb-loving radicals), Silent Running (a garden of Eden) and Star Trek: The Motion Picture (a Nasa/alien encounter).

Supplied Tom Cruise is Oblivion’s Jack Harper.

Cruise also manages to evoke Chinatown with his cut nose and the film's central fight over water, while there are also arguments that the plot is essentially a rip-off of Duncan Jones' cerebral classic Moon or that Cruise is simply a less animated version of Wall-E.

Despite that, Oblivion certainly highlights Kosinski's skill and flair – as well as the usual altered Universal titles there are a couple of great character intro scenes and plenty of audience engaging point-of-view shots.

Supplied A grab bag of ancient (in movie terms) sci-fi ideas, Oblivion is a sharp-looking film that, through its own paucity of invention, was deservedly quickly consigned to history.

On the flip side though, it's a little heavy on the sexual symbolism, especially as the film heads towards its climax.

A grab bag of ancient (in movie terms) sci-fi ideas, Oblivion is a sharp-looking film that will, through its own paucity of invention, be quickly consigned to history.

