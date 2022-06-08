Under the Banner of Heaven: Disney's compelling true crime Mormon murder series

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the "play" button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

REVIEW: The latest adult drama to make its unlikely home of Disney+ is further proof that Andrew Garfield is in the acting form of his life.

Based on Jon Krakauer’s (Into the Wild, Into Thin Air) 2003 investigation into the 1984 murders of Brenda and Erica Lafferty, Under the Banner of Heaven sees the 38-year-old American-born, England-raised Garfield play East Rockwell, Utah detective Jeb Pyre.

Like 99 per cent of the town, he’s a god-fearing member of the Latter-Day Saints (LDS), using the teachings of Joseph Smith to guide his actions and way of life. But he is shaken to the core by the “house of horrors” he encounters one evening, a 24-year-old and her 15-month daughter brutally slain, their blood splattered across a wide area.

As he and his “outsider” partner Bill Taba (Gil Bermingham), recently transferred from Las Vegas, sift through the crime scene, the victims’ husband and father Allen Lafferty (Billy Howle) emerges from across the street covered in blood and immediately becomes the chief suspect.

While Taba urges Pyre to “identify a motive, turn it into a confession and wrap this up”, the latter is far more circumspect and perplexed. The Laffertys are the Utah equivalent of the Kennedys, Pyre himself at one stage a ward of the family.

Patriarch Ammon Lafferty (Christopher Heyerdahl) has always strictly insisted on his six boys and two girls living a life according to the Mormon doctrine, although eldest Ron (Sam Worthington) has managed to carve out a high-profile public life as both the owner of “Utah’s best construction company” and a member of the local city council.

Supplied Daisy Edgar-Jones plays the doomed Brenda in Under the Banner of Heaven.

As we quickly learn though, Allen was often picked on by his brothers, their surprise at him bringing home the vivacious Brenda (Daisy Edgar-Jones) to meet the family clearly palpable. “My brothers couldn’t keep their eyes off her,” Allen recounts to the detectives, as he attempts to clear his name.

“LDS women are taught to be obedient, Brenda wasn’t that. Did that make her deserving of this and my baby girl?” he tearfully rages to Pyre, claiming “men with beards” committed this hideous crime. “This faith – our faith – breeds dangerous men.”

As Pyre and Taba clash over the best way forward, a tip-off finally leads them to another member of the Lafferty family who looks a little different to what the clean-cut Pyre would normally expect. Urged to go home and get some rest by Taba, Pyre showers away the night’s events, but is left wondering to his own spouse, “what if it’s not just a husband whose heart turned against his wife? What if it’s not some outside evil? Outside force?”

Following his Oscar nominated turn in Tick,Tick… Boom, impressive performance as disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker in The Eyes of Tammy Faye and redeeming crowd-pleasing extended cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Garfield again demonstrates his versatility, endearing Everyman qualities and mesmeric screen persona as the conflicted Pyre. Here’s a man desperate for justice, but one who may find that comes at the cost of his faith in his, well, faith. Garfield never overplays or overemotes his hand, instead inviting the viewer to see events from his perspective.

Writer Dustin Lance Black (Big Love, Milk), who has been working on the project for 10 years, cleverly offsets this with the more cynical, secular viewpoint of Taba (Yellowstone’s always reliable Birmingham), while also teaming up with director David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) to create a real sense of space and place. A town where most of the residents are in bed by 9pm and prefer the juice of fresh lawn clippings to a can of Pepsi. You can almost taste the piousness.

Strip away the religious trappings and investigation into the history of one particular faith (something achieved quite brilliantly in a far shorter time on a particular episode of South Park) and, at its heart, Under the Banner of Heaven is quite simply a terrific true crime dramatisation. Gripping and dripping with dramatic tension, this feels like a lost series of True Detective.

Under the Banner of Heaven will begin streaming on Disney+ on the evening of June 8.