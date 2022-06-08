Ms. Marvel: Disney's delightfully sassy superhero series unearths a new star

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the "play" button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

REVIEW: Those lamenting the loss of Tom Holland’s youthful enthusiasm from the Marvel Cinematic Universe – meet Iman Vellani.

The 19-year-old Pakistani-Canadian is a revelation as the eponymous Ms. Marvel in a smart, snappy six-part series (streaming on Disney+ from tonight, June 8) that evokes the spirit of Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy, while spectacularly setting up events for Vellani’s big screen debut in next year’s The Marvels.

An aspiring artist and avid gamer, Vellani’s Kamala Khan is a Jersey City high school student whose reputation for daydreaming and doodling in class is starting to cause her strife with both her teachers and parents.

While she breathlessly gives her online audience 10-part treatises on why Captain Marvel is a glorious well-quaffed hero (“she’s a flaming angel and looks great doing it”) and two episodes on her belief that Thor is a secret gamer, navigating her peers’ social cliques and learning to drive a car haven’t exactly been her forte (a test involving the latter ending disastrously after she reverses into the instructors’ car).

Not gaining her licence is a setback that also potentially scuppers the 16-year-old’s elaborate plans to attend the inaugural AvengersCon. Her “near perfect” Captain Marvel-inspired costume only needed a few final flourishes, something best buddy Bruno (Matt Lintz) was more than happy to assist with. But now, the pair will have to find an alternative way to get there – one that might just involve Kamala having to reveal her intentions to her less-than-sympathetic mother Muneeba (Zenobia Shroff).

Naturally, it doesn’t go well, especially when it comes to her cosplay attire. “She’s a hero,” Kamala argues. “In a very tight suit,” Muneeba retorts.

“It’s not as if I’m asking to go to a party and do cocaine,” Kamala opines, before venting, “I can’t do a normal teenage thing in this house.”

“Oh, you’re not normal,” her father Yusuf (Mohan Kapur) unhelpfully chips in.

Seething, but undeterred, a defiant Kamala makes alternative arrangements, while also discovering the perfect accessories to her outfit while rummaging around in her glory box – a pair of allegedly family heirloom bangles.

Her bubbling excitement at finally arriving at AvengersCon though is burst by the sight of Insta-famous classmate Zoe Zimmer (Laurel Marsden) also sporting a glossier, yet less authentic-looking Captain Marvel outfit.

What transpires next though is not only unexpected, but also potentially, irrevocably life-changing.

With its combination of superhero origin and coming-of-age stories, it is definitely hard to shake the similarities to the most recent Spidey trilogy (or view this as a kind-of gender-swapped PG-13 version of Kick-Ass). However, British-Pakistani stand-up comedian Bisha K. Ali laces her take on Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, who only got her own comic in 2014, with humour that is both universal and specific.

You can see the influence of the beloved John Hughes high-school films of the 1980s, as well as more recent flicks like Booksmart, Eighth Grade and Lady Bird in the swagger and sensibilities that surround the story, while there are also echoes of Sikh and Muslim teenage tales Bend It Like Beckham and Blinded By The Light.

Like all of those, this also boasts a terrific soundtrack that includes The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights and The Ronettes’ Be My Baby (used magnificently in a beautifully handled “teenage fantasy” sequence).

But, perhaps Ms Marvel’s greatest ace is the freshness of its cast. With few being familiar faces and the story itself requiring only a passing knowledge of Marvel lore (rather than intimate knowledge of the six series and 28 movies released under their banner in the past 14 years), there’s an infectious energy and sense of enterprise that’s hard not be swept along by, spearheaded by the luminous and vivacious Vellani.

