Serenity: The most under-rated sci-fi movie of the noughties comes to Netflix

Serenity is now available to stream on Netflix

Serenity (13+, 108mins) Directed by Joss Whedon ****

It should have been a guaranteed success.

With two successful TV series – Buffy the Vampire Slayer and spin-off Angel – writer-director Joss Whedon's next small-screen adventure, science-fiction western Firefly was expected to be a smash hit when it debuted in 2002.

But, right from the beginning, it was a child unloved by its parent, Fox network.

Like the original Star Trek series way back in the 1960s, the two-hour pilot was mothballed for not being action-driven enough and instead viewers were thrown into an episode not designed to introduce the characters.

READ MORE:

* Disney's Ms. Marvel, Neon's Westworld, Amazon's Chloe among June's must-see TV

* Oblivion: When Top Gun's Kosinski and Cruise were not quite as effective a team

* The Core: Is this the most bonkers blockbuster disaster movie of all-time?

* The Nevers: Neon's female-led sci-fi-infused fantasy shows plenty of promise

* Police recruits lured in by Nathan Fillion's The Rookie



Supplied Nathan Fillion plays Serenity’s renegade interstellar officer-turned-smuggler Malcolm Reynolds.

Despite rave reviews, only 11 episodes of the 14 screened before Fox pulled the plug.

Then came the resurrection. Fans (known as Browncoats) made it an unexpected best-seller on DVD and began petitioning for its return. The result was this brilliant standalone adventure, one also cleverly designed as the series' final episode.

Set 500 years in the future, the film, like the series, focuses on the crew of the spacecraft Serenity. Captained by renegade interstellar officer-turned-smuggler Malcolm Reynolds (Nathan Fillion), the ship travels to the far reaches of space in search of food, money and anything else they can live off.

However, one of the most recent arrivals to the ship, 17-year-old River (Summer Glau) threatens to place all their lives in danger.

A psychic, she has escaped from the clutches of the ruling Alliance – and they want her back. They believe she may have been witness to some nasty little state secrets and want River silenced, at all costs.

Fans of Buffy, Angel and Firefly will love Serenity because all the trademarks are there. Strong characters (especially females), a solid plot, plenty of action, dodgy Chinese dialogue (to fool the censors) and great one-liners all abound, as Serenity stays true to its origins.

Supplied Strong characters (especially females), a solid plot, plenty of action and great one-liners all abound in Serenity.

However, you don't need to be a fan, or have watched the show, or even like the genre to appreciate one of the best science-fiction movies of the 21st century.

Sure, the usual science-fiction cliches are there – too many planets that look like Southern California and an over-abundance of fisticuffs and wrestling when other weapons are available – but Serenity has such a swagger and overwhelming sense of fun that it's hard not to be swept along by the engaging story and extremely likeable characters.

But the real star is Fillion (TV's Two Guys, A Girl and A Pizza Place).

His roguish captain rivals Han Solo, Starbuck and Blake's 7 Kerr Avon as the best space anti- hero ever to fly the galaxy. And he gets all the best lines.

"Do you know what your sin is?" asks his nemesis The Operative (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

"Hell, I'm a fan of all seven... but right now, I'm gonna have to go with wrath, " is Reynolds' comeback.

Serenity is now available to stream on Netflix.

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the "play" button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.