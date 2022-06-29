Peaky Blinders: Kiwi fans have every reason to be angry with Netflix's no show

The sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders is currently unavailable to legally view in New Zealand, much to the chagrin of fans of the British crime drama.

James Croot is the editor of Stuff to Watch. Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the Play button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

OPINION: Local fans of critically acclaimed British gangster period drama Peaky Blinders are outraged and confused at the current unavailability of the sixth and final season of their beloved show – and rightly so.

Despite its heavily publicised arrival on Netflix in many other countries around the globe on June 10, it has failed to materialise on the global streaming service here.

To make matters worse, while the six-episode finale did air weekly (just a few days behind their initial British transmission dates) on Sky channel UKTV (with episodes also available on Sky Go) in March and April, they’ve since disappeared from those platforms.

Supplied In many countries of the world, the final season of Peaky Blinders is available on a Netflix app or website near you – that’s not the case in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Peaky Blinders: The gritty, gripping and genuinely addictive crime drama is back

* Peaky Blinders movie reportedly confirmed by series creator as series ends

* Peaky Blinders to end after upcoming season, though story will 'continue in another form'

* Peaky Blinders: A show so powerful it made THAT accent cool

* The grim reality of Peaky Blinders



Investigations by Stuff to Watch were initially met with an insistence by Netflix’s Australian-based communications team that season six was indeed on the New Zealand service, only for them to backtrack after being politely invited to “double-check”: “Peaky Blinders isn’t currently available in New Zealand at this time, as it wasn't included in the deal.”

Wondering if that was a result of Sky’s first-run deal with UKTV, we then approached them. However, they thought they’d seen it was heading for Netflix and confirmed there were no plans for it to appear on the company’s own streaming service – in the next month at least.

Which, in the absence of no other obvious home (Netflix having sewn up the rights to the previous five seasons pretty much around the globe, including New Zealand), leaves frustrated fans forced to either purchase the DVD/Blu-Ray, or seek out “alternative” means of viewing (a phenomenon they’re not alone in, just asking long-suffering addicts of The Good Fight still waiting on Amazon Prime Video to get past 2019’s Season 3).

It’s a crazy situation for one of television’s most popular and sought-out shows, especially when those who have followed the story and characters since its inception in 2013 are desperate to find out the final fate of Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby and his friends, family and enemies.

Supplied Sam Neill played Chester Campbell on the first two seasons of Peaky Blinders.

If the imbroglio continues for much longer, perhaps we need to enlist the assistance of the show’s early seasons’ Kiwi star to “have a quiet word”. As Chief Inspector (late Major) Chester Campbell, Sam Neill displayed a ruthlessness and ability to hold a grudge that would be perfect for achieving the result Peaky fans want – right now!

The first five seasons of Peaky Blinders are now available to stream on Netflix. We will continue to seek answers over season six.