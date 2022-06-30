The Social Media Virgin: One Kiwi's crazy quest makes for engrossing TVNZ+ viewing

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the Play button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

REVIEW: Having captured the country’s attention with his somewhat crazy investigation into the 30-year-old cold case of Who Killed Lucy the Poodle? back in 2019, Kent Briggs is back with another compelling, if-more-than-a-little-cracked challenge.

In the six-part docu-series The Social Media Virgin (now streaming on TVNZ+), the Generation X Auckland “creative” attempts to take his online game from zero to internet hero status in just a matter of months. As he admits, in the opening episode, “I’ve had a lot of dumb ideas over time”, but this might just be his most ambitious - trying to attract a million followers in just 100 days. After all, it only took Jennifer Aniston a little over five hours to do the same thing, so how hard can it be?

And besides, Briggs has a plan. As well as seeking advice from Kiwi “experts” and those who have “clearly got game”, he’s more than prepared to put his body, mental health and reputation all on the line.

As Jeremy Wells’ appropriately authoritative and bone-dry, wry narration informs us, the inspiration for this madness stems from two life-changing incidents in Briggs’ past. The first involved his high school band Jemima Mudduck’s first live performance in 1993 when he inexplicably yelled out “F… the system” in a moment of adrenaline-fuelled defiance. The school authorities were not amused.

The other was the death of his best mate and “ridiculous co-conspirator” Barry in a car crash, just before they were due to take their talents global (via the traditional Kiwi OE to London).

It’s in honour of both those events that Briggs says he decided to take this “one last dance on the stage of big, dumb ideas”.

Supplied Nix Adams is just one of the Kiwi “experts” Kent Briggs seeks out on The Social Media Virgin.

While there’s a certain fascination and joy to be had in watching Briggs “craft” and sometimes simply catastrophically create his audience and follower-baiting content, this is more than just a Kiwi Jackass. The fly-on-the-wall, warts-and-all style means we see his missteps and frustrations as the hours spent on honing content, writing posts and responding to every comment puts him behind schedule. As Briggs himself puts it, this is a “concentrated, intense learning curve” and as much (if not, far more so) a cautionary tale about seeking internet fame, as it is a” how to succeed in your social media game”.

The real secret sauce of The Social Media Virgin though, comes from Briggs’ rough-and-ready intimate interviews with Kiwis who have managed to gain themselves a large online audience. Nix Adams’ wicked humour and brutal honesty shine through, as she details how her online video diary began as both therapy for herself and proof to her family that she was trying to put her somewhat chequered past well behind her.

“Look after yourself, it’s a heavy game,” she advises Briggs. “Opening yourself up to judgement and criticism can be detrimental to your health, so focus on your purpose, why you are doing this, and everything else will fall into place.”

Others proffering advice along the way include comedians Joe Daymond and Tom Sainsbury, dancer Elvis Lopeti, YouTube sensation Nela Zisser and social media “stars” Jamie Curry and Kris Fox.

But, for all their slickness and sick moves, it’s Briggs’ own ramshackle, rough-and-ready, down-to-Earth, laid-back Kiwi-ness that makes this such an entertaining and engrossing watch.

The Social Media Virgin is now available to stream on TVNZ+.