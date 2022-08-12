Five Days at Memorial: Apple's haunting, harrowing look at Hurricane Katrina's aftermath

Five Days at Memorial is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

REVIEW: It was the storm some long feared. A Category 5 hurricane that would leave more than 1800 people dead and cause around US$125 billion worth of damage.

Almost two weeks after Hurricane Katrina’s devastating arrival on August 29, 2005, and it was still easier to navigate many of the neighbourhoods of New Orleans by outboard-motor-powered dinghy than car.

As John Ridley (12 Years a Slave) and Carlton Cuse’s (Lost) haunting and sometimes harrowing adaptation of Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book Five Days at Memorial (now streaming on Apple TV+) opens, health officials arrive at the now abandoned Memorial Medical Center.

However, amongst the expected debris and water damage is a shocking discovery – 45 bodies, split between the chapel and the second-floor walkway. As the investigators subsequently quiz veteran internal medicine specialist Dr Horace Baltz (Robert Pine) as to how this could have happened, he recounts the nightmarish 120 hours staff, patients and the thousands sheltering their endured as one of the worst storms in US history took its toll on the 80-year-old building.

Supplied Vera Farmiga stars in Apple TV+’s Hurrican Katrina-set drama Five Days at Memorial.

In a perfectly-paced opening episode, Ridley and Cuse quite brilliantly set the scene for the human tragedy and drama to come. While Katrina’s growing intensity and increasingly destructive effect on the city outside is cleverly portrayed via news footage, inside a terrific ensemble that includes Vera Farmiga (Hawkeye), Cherry Jones (The Perfect Storm), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Cornelius Smith Jr. (Scandal), brace themselves for a potential influx of transfers and new casualties into an already crowded hospital.

However, while it’s not the first tornado rodeo for Baltz and other long-serving staff, Jones’ Susan Mulderick is horrified to discover that while there are clearly laid out plans for everything from a mass casualty event to civil disorder, a bomb threat, an active shooter and bio-terrorism, nothing exists for an evacuation due to flooding.

Supplied Shorn of the usual romantic entanglements that dog hospital-set tales like this, Five Days’ singular focus is what truly makes it compelling viewing.

Worse still, with the city’s levees failing to hold back the rising floodwaters, it won’t be long before there’s water in the basement. Not only will that mean the demise of their food and fresh water supplies, but, if it reaches four-foot high, it will knock out their generator. Should the city’s power grid also falter – that will plunge them into darkness, with no ability to electronically monitor, or ventilate their patients.

Criss-crossing between various departments, crises little and large and the growing chaos around them, Five Days at Memorial reminds of you of perhaps the greatest US medical drama of all-time – ER. Ridley and Cuse quickly establish the disparate personalities of their main characters, making sure to humanise them, all while still keeping the emphasis on the unfolding disaster.

Supplied Five Days at Memorial is a haunting and sometimes harrowing adaptation of Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book of the same name.

A storm surge ensures the tension reaches a crescendo, just as the first episode hits its climax, almost guaranteeing you’ll be back for more, eager to find out just how much worse things are going to get – and the ultimate fate of everyone involved.

Shorn of the usual romantic entanglements that dog hospital-set tales like this, Five Days’ singular focus is what truly makes it compelling viewing.

Five Days at Memorial is now available to stream on Apple TV+.