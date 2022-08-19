Netflix's Never Have I Ever, Prime Video's Outlaws among great shows to stream

Season 2 of The Outlaws and Season 3 of Never Have I Ever are among the great shows available to stream this weekend.

CANDY (DISNEY+)

Melanie Lynskey brilliantly essays another disaffected, troubled housewife and mother in the five-part, true-crime drama.

Sporting a Pauline Parker-esque haircut, her Betty Gore has an air of quiet despair similar to Yellowjackets’ Shauna Sadecki, as she struggles to cope with the demands of her baby.

From its Emmy-nominated Saul Bass-esque opening title sequence to the thematically pitch-perfect period music (David Soul’s Don’t Give Up on Us Baby an early standout), this evocative, provocative circa 1980-set tale quickly becomes truly immersive, thanks to the fabulous production design, cleverly constructed narrative and terrific performance from both Lynskey and Jessica Biel.

The latter is virtually unrecognisable with her Dorothy Michaels-like curls and face-framing glasses, but the more we spend time with Candy, the more compelling, complicated and seemingly conniving she becomes.

I AM GROOT (DISNEY+)

Vin Diesel is back to showcase his range in this animated series of five shorts focused on the beloved Guardians of the Galaxy character.

“Over the course of 20 minutes or so, Groot finds himself going toe-to-toe with another tree creature, invested in fashion design, creating a masterpiece for his family [the Guardians, of course!], bothering a tiny alien species and exploring strange noises on the Milano in the middle of the night,” wrote Mama’s Geeky’s Tessa Smith.

“A hoot and holler, this series is a whole ton of fun. [They are] Stand-alone adventures that don't truly connect to the greater MCU, but are more than worth checking out!”

Netflix Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is now available to stream on Netflix.

NEVER HAVE I EVER (NETFLIX)

Partially based on creator and Indian-American comedian Mindy Kaling’s own childhood, this coming-of-age dramedy focuses on a high school student having to deal with the death of her father.

Now in its 10-episode third season, the series has made a star out of Canadian teen Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and provided a new role for former tennis star John McEnroe, who provides the show’s main narration.

“It’s really all about Maitreyi Ramakrishnan... She is so relaxed in the role, and such a natural, it’s hard to believe Never Have I Ever marks her first professional acting job,” wrote the Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.

THE OLD MAN (DISNEY+)

Liam Neeson finally has some competition. It has seemed like the Northern Irishman has had a vice-like grip on roles for the mature gentlemen with a “very particular set of skills” for more than a decade now. But as his pulling power, range of movements and most notably the scripts have waned in recent times, audiences have wondered who might usurp him for the senior citizen man-of-action crown. Enter perhaps an unlikely contender - The Dude himself - Jeff Bridges.

In his first onscreen role since 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale and making his debut as a recurring TV character, the 72-year-old is electric and compelling as Dan Chase in this seven-part thriller.

A former CIA operative, Chase’s longstanding off-grid life is suddenly shattered when he kills an assassin who breaks into his Upstate New York home.

What follows is truly absorbing, addictive viewing.

Prime Video Season 2 of The Outlaws is now available to stream on Prime Video.

THE OUTLAWS (PRIME VIDEO)

Now in its second season, this Bafta-nominated crime-comedy focuses on seven bickering lawbreakers who discover a bag cash while serving out their community service in Bristol. However, it turns out they’re not the only ones interested in it.

This latest batch of six episodes opens a few months later, with the group still facing time to on their sentences and the criminal underworld still not done with them. The impressive cast includes Stephen Merchant, Eleanor Tomlinson, Dolly Wells, Darren Boyd and Rhianne Barreto.

“Delivers an increasingly tense, fast-paced conclusion to the lead characters’ saga that’s lighter on laughs but filled with strong performances and smart twists,” wrote Digital Trends’ Rick Marshall.

THE RESORT (TVNZ+)

Cristin Milioti, William Jackson Harper and Nick Offerman star in this eight-part comedy-thriller from the creator of the Groundhog Day-esque Palm Springs.

It focuses on a marriage, which is put to the test, on an anniversary trip, when a couple find themselves embroiled in one of Yucatan's most bizarre unsolved mysteries from 15 years prior. That involved the disappearance of two young adults, a murder and a once-in-a-century hurricane.

“The show’s a bit of a genre puzzle too: part-mystery, part-off-kilter comedy, part-old-fashioned adventure à la Romancing the Stone, part-love story. Some of the fun is figuring out how weird The Resort is willing to get with its answers,” wrote Paste magazine’s Annie Lyons.

Supplied Sherwood is a British crime drama populated by a truly impressive, deep bench of seasoned talent.

SHERWOOD (TVNZ+)

Inspired by a pair of real-life murders in Nottinghamshire in 2004, this might just be the most compelling crime drama to come out of the UK since Broadchurch.

Creator and screenwriter James Graham (Quiz), whose village was traumatised by those killings, has crafted a truly addictive character study, mystery and police procedural that you can’t help but be drawn into attempting to debate and solve yourself.

It’s 30 years since the infamous miners’ strike of 1984, but tensions still run high here, neighbours and – even sometimes families – divided between those who crossed the picket line and them that followed the national union’s edict and subjected the “scabs” to verbal and occasionally physical abuse. Even the police aren’t exactly welcome either, their handling of the conflict still seen as heavy-handed. That makes the investigation into the death-by-crossbow of a former striking miner particularly delicate.

This is a drama populated by a truly impressive, deep bench of seasoned talent – everyone from David Morrissey, Joanne Froggatt and Alun Armstrong to Lesley Manville, Robert Glenister and a virtually unrecognisable Stephen Tompkinson.

TRAINWRECK: WOODSTOCK ‘99 (NETFLIX)

Woodstock 1969 promised peace and music, but its 1999 revival delivered days of rage, riots and real harm. This three-part documentary series asks: why did it go so horribly wrong?

Through a series of promoter missteps, the prevailing culture and excitable youth, a 30th anniversary homage to one of the most revered musical festivals turned into a farce. It was an ill-conceived, ill-fated, mass gathering that became an evolving crisis.

“A brisk and often horrifying watch, Trainwreck is effective at ramping up the tension and building a sense of dread and impending disaster,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson, while Consequence’s Liz Shannon Miller thought it was “a bleak look at humanity, but the bulk of its bleakness is focused not on the attendees, but the behind-the-scenes issues which exacerbated the situation”.