Netflix's The Empress, Disney's Reservation Dogs among great shows to stream this weekend

The Empress and season 2 of Reservation Dogs are among the great shows available to stream this week.

AMERICAN GIGOLO (NEON)

Jon Bernthal headlines this eight-part, present-day update of the cult 1980 movie starring Richard Gere.

Released after 15-year prison term for a crime he didn’t commit, Julian Kaye (Bernthal) attempts to reintegrate back into society while picking up the pieces of his complicated relationships with his former lover (Gretchen Mol), his troubled mother and the people who betrayed him. The cast also includes Wayne Brady and Rosie O’Donnell.

Led by a charismatic – and buff – Bernthal, Gigolo is an addictive drama filled with memorable characters, visually arresting imagery and plenty of narrative twists to keep you on your toes.

With a sun-soaked setting that belies this sometimes dark tale, American Gigolo is shaping up nicely as appointment viewing throughout this Spring.

ANDOR (DISNEY+)

Sacrificing himself in order to ensure the Rebels gained the Death Star plans at the end of Rogue One hasn’t stopped Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) from getting his own 12-part series.

Naturally, events take place before the thief-turned-spy’s fatal mission to Scarif, focusing on the forming of the Rebel Alliance against the Galactic Empire.

Created by Rogue co-writer Tony Gilroy, the show’s cast also includes Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Adria Arjona and Fiona Shaw.

Audacious and ambitious, Andor is also a refreshingly old-school action-thriller that, unlike recent Star Wars series, takes its time to introduce its players and their backstories and – at this stage – isn’t solely intent in filling in yet more jigsaw puzzle pieces around the all-consuming Skywalker Saga that you didn’t know you needed.

BBC Season 2 of The Capture is now available to stream on TVNZ+

THE CAPTURE (TVNZ+)

A hit when they first appeared in 2019, Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey (Holliday Grainger) and the rest of her colleagues are back with another slick, six-part cutting-edge technology infused British crime-thriller.

This time, invisible assassins are stalking London and Carey and company are drawn into a case involving a rising politician that brings greater risks than any of them first imagined.

“The Capture illustrates how much can be forgiven when a show is underpinned by an intelligently crafted story,” wrote Financial Times’ Dan Einav.

COBRA KAI (NETFLIX)

Having framed John Kreese (Martin Kove) for an assault he didn’t commit, Terry Silver has plans to franchise (Thomas Ian Griffith) his dojo across Los Angeles, as the 10-part fifth season of this mega-popular The Karate Kid spin-off begins.

However, he’s going to face opposition from Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who is unhappy with Silver’s aggressive teaching tactics. Support for his cause comes from an unlikely source – former rival Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto).

“You have to embrace the cheese in Cobra Kai because that’s half the fun. And to be clear, the show is enormous fun,” wrote Chicago Tribune’s Nina Metz.

NETFLIX The Empress is now available to stream on Netflix.

THE EMPRESS (NETFLIX)

Six-part German historic drama which focuses on the love affair between the Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria-Hungary and the rebellious Bavarian Princess Elisabeth von Wittlesbach – the sister of the woman he is supposed to marry.

Completely upsetting the Viennese court’s power structure, their wedding results in Elisabeth having to assert herself against her mother-in-law Sophie and Franz’s brother Maxi, who also has designs on the throne – and her.

“When it comes down to it, not only does the series highlight modern themes, but The Empress does what only the very best movies and television series can do – transport you to another time and place,” wrote Ready Steady Cut’s M.N. Miller.

GASLIT (PRIME VIDEO)

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell in this eight-part dramatisation of some of the lesser-known stories surrounding the early 1970s Watergate Scandal that brought down President Richard Nixon’s administration.

Inspired by the first season of Slate’s podcast Slow Burn, in particular, it details how Mitchell, a celebrated socialite and the wife of Attorney General John N. Mitchell, was one of the first people to sound the alarm about the President’s involvement in the infamous cover-up.

Like the early seasons of Homeland or Billions, showrunner Robbie Pickering sets his scene brilliantly, filling his impressively assembled ensemble with fabulous character actors like Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin and Shea Whigham. The production design and costuming is top-notch, while the prosthetics on Sean Penn (which took three-and-a-half hours for him to put on each day) are truly something else.

At its heart though is Roberts. Sassy, strident in her opinions and second-to-no-one, her Margaret is a compelling presence whenever she is on screen. While she missed out on an Emmy nomination, don’t be surprised to see her in amongst the nominees at the upcoming Golden Globes.

Elle Fanning headlines The Girl From Plainville.

THE GIRL FROM PLAINVILLE (PRIME VIDEO)

Elle Fanning, Chloe Sevigny and Colton Ryan star in this eight-part true-crime series.

As the tagline suggests, it is inspired by “the case that shocked the nation”, when Michelle Carter was charged with "involuntary manslaughter” as part of an inquiry into the death of fellow teenager Conrad Roy III.

“The series is formidably well done and a seriously deep-dive into the adolescent culture of cultivating tragic love,” wrote The Globe and Mail’s John Doyle.

RESERVATION DOGS (DISNEY+)

As the 10-part, second season of this award-winning and critically-acclaimed US teen comedy co-created by our own Taika Waititi opens, the gang is scattered, with Elora (Devery Jacobs) and Jackie (Elva Guerra) on the road to California and the others in various places around the reservation.

One member though is convinced that all their misfortune is the result of a curse she made – something she is now determined to fix.

“It blends dumb jokes, smart jokes, satire, pathos, social realism, magical realism and tribal lore – not to mention American Indian history – into a series that is fresh, funny and heartfelt,” wrote NPR’s John Powers.