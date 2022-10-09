Disney's Reasonable Doubt, AMC+'s Dark Winds among great shows to stream this week

Dark Winds and Reasonable Doubt are among the great shows available to stream this week.

DARK WINDS (AMC+)

Set in 1971, this six-part crime-drama is set on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley.

It follows Tribal Police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, as he struggles to cope with a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

“Gripping, gorgeously shot and propelled by superb performances, Dark Winds is a very good show that also happens to be very important,” wrote Time magazine’s Judy Berman.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE (NEON)

The 10-episode, season five of this critically acclaimed dystopian drama sees Elisabeth Moss’ June facing consequences for the killing she carried out, while attempting to redefine her identity and purpose.

Meanwhile, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is trying to raise her profile at the same time Gilead’s influence is making its way to Canada, although change could be on its way south of the border, as Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) attempts to gain power.

Directed by Moss herself, the first instalment certainly puts all the pieces in place for an intriguing run ahead. Everything seems set for a showdown between the two main female protagonists. For a show that was starting to go nowhere fast, essentially in circles between Gilead and Canada, it finally feels like it might be progressing towards some ultimate triumph – or tragedy.

HEARTBREAK HIGH (NETFLIX)

Eight-part “reimagining” of the hit ‘90s Australian young adult series.

Again set at Sydney’s Hartley High, this time around the main focus is on Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who, with the help of her outsider new friends – Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) – not only attempts to repair her damaged reputation, but also navigate a turbulent time which will invariably involve love, sex and heartbreak.

Witty, whip-smart and winningly warm-hearted, despite some serious and seriously wickedly hilarious barbs, former Home and Away screenwriter Hannah Carroll Chapman’s Heartbreak update is better than anyone could have imagined.

Filled with memorable characters – Kiwi actor Rachel House’s self-proclaimed “woke” principal is a standout – conversations not easily forgotten and just the right amount of teenage angst, this is addictive, bingeable television at its finest.

REBOOT (DISNEY+)

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this US comedy about the dysfunctional cast of a rebooted noughties family sitcom who are forced to deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

“A fun, clever and self-deprecating send-up of an unimaginative, reboot-obsessed television industry, mining rich material from the generation gap between old-school boomer humour and fussy cancel culture,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

REASONABLE DOUBT (DISNEY+)

Jax Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi) has a reputation as the most brilliant and fearless defence attorney in Los Angeles. Bucking the justice system every chance she gets, she's judged for her questionable ethics and wild interpretations of the law – until she's needed.

The nine-part drama has been created by Raamla Mohamed, best known for her work on Scandal and Little Fires Everywhere.

THAI CAVE RESCUE (NETFLIX)

Hot on the heels of Ron Howard’s star-speckled feature-length dramatisation, comes this six-part series which also recreates the real-life dramatic recovery of a Thai youth football team from a seemingly impossible situation in 2018.

As the only production so far to have been granted access to the members of the Wild Boars squad, it promises to highlight their perspective of the incredible events that took place.

“The intimacy with these characters naturally makes the series more affecting, even if some of the performances are a bit stilted and raw.” wrote The Guardian’s Radheyan Simonpillai.

THE TWELVE (TVNZ +)

Kate Mulvany, Marta Dusseldorp and our own Sam Neill star in this 10-part Australian crime-thriller which focuses around the dozen ordinary people who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial that might just be as traumatising as it is controversial. A woman has been accused of killing a child.

Based on a 2019 Belgian series of the same name.

“It’s all very Days of Our Lives melodrama, except presented with the alluring sheen of prestige television,” wrote Screen Hubs Stephen A. Russell.

WEDDING SEASON (DISNEY+)

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé.

Two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.

Rose Salazar and Gavin Drea star in this eight-part pitch-black comedy.

“It twines together genres and becomes something unique, something that’s as character-driven as it is carefully plotted and suspenseful. It’s a wonderful feat of storytelling,” wrote Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.