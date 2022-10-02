Disney+'s Reboot, Netflix's Thai Cave Rescue among great shows to stream this week

Thai Cave Rescue and Reboot are among the great shows available to stream this week.

THE BEAR (DISNEY+)

Eight-part comedy which follows the fortunes of Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) after a heartbreaking death forces the fine-dining chef to come home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop – The Original Beef of Chicagoland.

A world away from what he is used to, he’s forced to balance the potentially soul-crushing realities of small business ownership with his own set of high standards.

”Horrifically stressful; it's also thrilling, ambitious, funny, devastating... As anxious as The Bear might make you feel, it’s a gorgeous show, riddled with moments of short, sharp beauty,” wrote The Atlantic’s Sophie Gilbert.

THE HANDMAID’S TALE (NEON)

The 10-episode, season five of this critically acclaimed dystopian drama sees Elisabeth Moss’ June facing consequences for the killing she carried out, while attempting to redefine her identity and purpose.

Meanwhile, Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is trying to raise her profile at the same time Gilead’s influence is making its way to Canada, although change could be on its way south of the border, as Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) attempts to gain power.

Directed by Moss herself, the first instalment certainly puts all the pieces in place for an intriguing run ahead. Everything seems set for a showdown between the two main female protagonists. For a show that was starting to go nowhere fast, essentially in circles between Gilead and Canada, it finally feels like it might be progressing towards some ultimate triumph – or tragedy.

HEARTBREAK HIGH (NETFLIX)

Eight-part “reimagining” of the hit ‘90s Australian young adult series.

Again set at Sydney’s Hartley High, this time around the main focus is on Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who, with the help of her outsider new friends – Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) – not only attempts to repair her damaged reputation, but also navigate a turbulent time which will invariably involve love, sex and heartbreak.

Witty, whip-smart and winningly warm-hearted, despite some serious and seriously wickedly hilarious barbs, former Home and Away screenwriter Hannah Carroll Chapman’s Heartbreak update is better than anyone could have imagined.

Filled with memorable characters – Kiwi actor Rachel House’s self-proclaimed “woke” principal is a standout – conversations not easily forgotten and just the right amount of teenage angst, this is addictive, bingeable television at its finest.

REBOOT (DISNEY+)

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this US comedy about the dysfunctional cast of a rebooted noughties family sitcom who are forced to deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

“A fun, clever and self-deprecating send-up of an unimaginative, reboot-obsessed television industry, mining rich material from the generation gap between old-school boomer humour and fussy cancel culture,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

SHE HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW (DISNEY+)

Disney+’s latest Marvel deserves to be a smash hit.

Ambitious, occasionally hilarious and wildly entertaining, this delivers its tale with a sustained swagger, chutzpah and focus that’s been missing from the last couple of cinematic outings at least.

While on one hand, this nine-part origin story is a self-confessed “fun legal show” (thankfully more Boston Legal than Ally McBeal), it also attempts the difficult task of attempting to redeem one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most unloved creations – 2008’s The Incredible Hulk – by bringing back Tim Roth’s antagonist Emile Blonsky aka Abomination.

However, while boosted by the presence of Avengers-era Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, this is very much Tatiana Maslany’s (Orphan Black’s) stomping ground – and she delivers a powerful performance that’s as much a showcase for her comedic timing, as her physical presence.

THAI CAVE RESCUE (NETFLIX)

Hot on the heels of Ron Howard’s star-speckled feature-length dramatisation, comes this six-part series which also recreates the real-life dramatic recovery of a Thai youth football team from a seemingly impossible situation in 2018.

As the only production so far to have been granted access to the members of the Wild Boars squad, it promises to highlight their perspective of the incredible events that took place.

“The intimacy with these characters naturally makes the series more affecting, even if some of the performances are a bit stilted and raw.” wrote The Guardian’s Radheyan Simonpillai.

THE TWELVE (TVNZ +)

Kate Mulvany, Marta Dusseldorp and our own Sam Neill star in this 10-part Australian crime-thriller which focuses around the dozen ordinary people who are selected for jury duty in a murder trial that might just be as traumatising as it is controversial. A woman has been accused of killing a child.

Based on a 2019 Belgian series of the same name.

“It’s all very Days of Our Lives melodrama, except presented with the alluring sheen of prestige television,” wrote Screen Hubs Stephen A. Russell.

WEDDING SEASON (DISNEY+)

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé.

Two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.

Rose Salazar and Gavin Drea star in this eight-part pitch-black comedy.

“It twines together genres and becomes something unique, something that’s as character-driven as it is carefully plotted and suspenseful. It’s a wonderful feat of storytelling,” wrote Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.