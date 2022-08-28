Netflix's Lost Ollie, TVNZ's Undeclared War among great shows to stream this week

Lost Ollie and The Undeclared War are among the great shows available to stream this week.

BAD SISTERS (APPLE TV+)

Based on the 2012 Belgian series Clan, this 10-part pitch black comedy has made a successful transition to contemporary Ireland. With a tone and style reminiscent of John Michael McDonagh’s magnificent The Guard, Motherland, Shining Vale and Catastrophe writer Sharon Horgan’s script makes terrific use of its Emerald Isle backdrop and the truly impressive assembled ensemble to weave her tale about four siblings who may – or may not – have conspired to kill the husband of a fifth.

Perhaps all best known more as dramatic actors – Anne-Marie Duff was in Shameless, Sarah Greene has featured in Penny Dreadful and Normal People, Eva Birthistle is known for her period drama work and Eve Hewson’s CV includes our own The Luminaries – they all here demonstrate some terrific comedic timing, both separately and as a sometimes hilarious, disparate, bickering group.

And while Claes Bang delivers another of his charismatically odious males (John Paul is like a British version of The Affair’s self-obsessed Sasha Mann), he’s upstaged by Brian Gleeson’s (brother of Domhnall, son of Brendan) acerbic insurance broker. Whether it’s playfully teasing his pregnant wife about “causing structural damage to the house” if she moves, or ransacking the wake sandwiches on his way out the door, he’s a scene-stealer extraordinaire, in a darkly humorous show that offers just as much intrigue, as it does witty one-liners.

FIVE DAYS AT MEMORIAL (APPLE TV+)

It was the storm some long feared. A Category 5 hurricane that would leave more than 1800 people dead and cause around US$125 billion worth of damage.

Almost two weeks after Hurricane Katrina’s devastating arrival on August 29, 2005, and it was still easier to navigate many of the neighbourhoods of New Orleans by outboard-motor-powered dinghy than car.

As John Ridley and Carlton Cuse’s haunting and sometimes harrowing adaptation of Sheri Fink’s Pulitzer Prize-winning non-fiction book opens, health officials arrive at the now abandoned Memorial Medical Center.

However, amongst the expected debris and water damage is a shocking discovery – 45 bodies, split between the chapel and the second-floor walkway. As the investigators subsequently quiz veteran internal medicine specialist Dr Horace Baltz (Robert Pine) as to how this could have happened, he recounts the nightmarish 120 hours staff, patients and the thousands sheltering their endured as one of the worst storms in US history took its toll on the 80-year-old building.

Criss-crossing between various departments, crises little and large and the growing chaos around them, Five Days at Memorial reminds of you of perhaps the greatest US medical drama of all-time – ER. Ridley and Cuse quickly establish the disparate personalities of their main characters, making sure to humanise them, all while still keeping the emphasis on the unfolding disaster.

NETFLIX Lost Ollie is now available to stream on Netflix.

LOST OLLIE (NETFLIX)

Just when you thought Netflix had forgotten how to give audiences the feels.

Created by Shannon Tindle, the writer of one of the most under-rated animated features of the past decade, 2016’s Kubo and the Two Strings, only the hardest of hearts will fail to be moved by the warm fuzzy-inducing premise at the centre of Lost Ollie.

Based on the 2016 children’s book Ollie’s Odyssey by William Joyce, this four-part, seemingly seamless blend of live-action and computer animation clocks in at a shade under three hours in total – more than enough time for it to make a deep impression on you and give your nasolacrimal ducts a thorough workout.

In truth, the scene and tone are set right from the opening quote by W.S. Merwin, which replicates his 1993 poem Separation in its entirety: “Your absence has gone through me Like thread through a needle. Everything I do is stitched with its color.” That’s quickly followed by the mellifluous, heart-melting tones of Jonathan Groff (Frozen’s Kristoff) as the eponymous long-eared, patchwork, soft-toy bunny.

PAPER GIRLS (PRIME VIDEO)

With its tween protagonists, 1980s setting, American Mid-West backdrop and sci-fi stylings, it’s hard not to view this as Amazon’s answer to Stranger Things.

And indeed, the eight-part adaptation of Brian K Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic-book series Paper Girls definitely leans into any comparison, filling its initial surroundings of 1988 Cleveland, Ohio with a plethora of pop-culture references, from Freddy Krueger and Teen Wolf costumes to walkmans and the ever-present threat of nuclear war.

An appealing mix of The Goonies, Stand By Me and the Terminator and Back to the Future series, Paper Girls delights with its diverse characters and twisting of traditional ‘80s teen and tween movie tropes. Our central quartet are all more than one-note characters, displaying plenty of sass and chutzpah, while also laying bare their hopes, fears and respective brushes with racism, anti-semitism and other forms of abuse.

While perhaps not as slick – nor scary – as the Duffer brothers’ world-conquering Netflix series, Paper Girls is maybe a more inclusive, thought-provoking coming-of-age tale – and all the more impactful for it.

Supplied With its tween protagonists, 1980s setting, American Mid-West backdrop and sci-fi stylings, it’s hard not to view Paper Girls as Prime Video’s answer to Stranger Things.

THE SANDMAN (NETFLIX)

It’s the comic-book adaptation many thought would never see the light of day.

The one whose author once remarked that he would rather “no movie” made of it, rather than a “bad movie”. A project that, when first mooted, was being considered around the same time as Warren Beatty played Dick Tracy, Jennifer Connelly was dating The Rocketeer and production on the first big-budgeted Bat-sequel had hit the skids.

But despite a more than three-decade wait and a change in format to, an initial, 10-part TV series, Netflix’s take on Neil Gaiman’s beloved Sandman is an evocative, atmospheric and sumptuous-looking triumph.

Based on the first two volumes – Preludes & Nocturnes and The Doll’s House – Gaiman and his fellow writers The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer and Wonder Woman’s Allan Heinberg initially do a quite brilliantly succinct job of world-building. Filled with impressive visual effects, top-notch production design and a gloomy aesthetic that may well give you nightmares, Sandman offers first-rate fantasy, for both avid fans and more casual streamers.

SHE HULK: ATTORNEY AT LAW (DISNEY+)

Disney+’s latest Marvel deserves to be a smash hit.

Ambitious, occasionally hilarious and wildly entertaining, this delivers its tale with a sustained swagger, chutzpah and focus that’s been missing from the last couple of cinematic outings at least.

While on one hand, this nine-part origin story is a self-confessed “fun legal show” (thankfully more Boston Legal than Ally McBeal), it also attempts the difficult task of attempting to redeem one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most unloved creations – 2008’s The Incredible Hulk – by bringing back Tim Roth’s antagonist Emile Blonsky aka Abomination.

However, while boosted by the presence of Avengers-era Hulk himself Mark Ruffalo, this is very much Tatiana Maslany’s (Orphan Black’s) stomping ground – and she delivers a powerful performance that’s as much a showcase for her comedic timing, as her physical presence.

MARVEL Tatiana Maslany stars in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

THE UNDECLARED WAR (TVNZ+)

A slick, solid drama, that like Russell T. Davies’ magnificent Years and Years beautifully extrapolates increasing modern-day concerns into a near-future nightmare, while grounding the story through a family crisis, this six-part crime-drama works best when focused on the rapidly unfolding political crisis.

It’s 2024 and, in the lead-up to the general election, a leading team of analysts are secretly battling a Russian cyberattack on the country’s electoral system.

Simon Pegg (Hot Fuzz) and Adrian Lester (Hustle) provide solid anchors, while Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van) and Mark Rylance (The Phantom of the Open) add their weight and gravitas to the impressive ensemble.

VICTORIA’S SECRET: ANGELS & DEMONS (PRIME VIDEO)

As this fascinating, enlightening and sometimes shocking three-part documentary series highlights, behind the “tits and glitz” of the mega-popular annual runway show was a darker side, as the infamous Jeffrey Epstein used his connections to CEO Les Wexner for his own nefarious ends. Posing as a recruiter, his behaviour was the subject of numerous complaints from as early as 1993, with Wexner accused of either ignoring them, sweeping them under the carpet, or both.

However, while just like the 10-part Secrets of Playboy series earlier this year, Matt Tyrnauer’s investigation rightly exposes the seedier side of this business empire, this also provides a fascinating look at the rise and fall of an iconic fashion brand. How did an Ohio businessman turn a faltering husband-and-wife passion project into a $7.5 billion enterprise and how did an apparently female-focused company fail to adapt and get so out of step with the times and women’s demands for them to look outside the “narrow band of beauty” they were seemingly selling?

Through new interviews with employees, fashion experts, designers and models, as well as extensive archival footage which includes internal videos and a 2017 sit-down with Wexner himself, you’ll learn about the intriguing history of both the man and the brand.