TVNZ+'s Somewhere Boy, Neon's Gangs of London among great shows to stream this week

DARK WINDS (AMC+)

Set in 1971, this six-part crime-drama is set on a remote outpost of the Navajo Nation near Monument Valley.

It follows Tribal Police lieutenant Joe Leaphorn, as he struggles to cope with a series of seemingly unrelated crimes.

“Gripping, gorgeously shot and propelled by superb performances, Dark Winds is a very good show that also happens to be very important,” wrote Time magazine’s Judy Berman.

GANGS OF LONDON (NEON)

Two years after Gareth Evans action-crime drama took the world by storm, the sometimes violent and lurid show is back for a second, eight-part season.

It’s now a year since the collapse of the Wallace and Dumani empire, new gangs are flooding into the city and power and fortune are up for grabs. There will be traitors, uneasy alliances, revenge and sacrifices as the battle for the capital’s soul unfurls.

“Those who can suppress their squeamishness...will be rewarded with elegantly choreographed action scenes and intricate internecine wrangling, sharply animated by a classy cast,” wrote Sunday Times’ Victoria Segal.

HEARTBREAK HIGH (NETFLIX)

Eight-part “reimagining” of the hit ‘90s Australian young adult series.

Again set at Sydney’s Hartley High, this time around the main focus is on Amerie (Ayesha Madon), who, with the help of her outsider new friends – Quinni (Chloe Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos) – not only attempts to repair her damaged reputation, but also navigate a turbulent time which will invariably involve love, sex and heartbreak.

Witty, whip-smart and winningly warm-hearted, despite some serious and seriously wickedly hilarious barbs, former Home and Away screenwriter Hannah Carroll Chapman’s Heartbreak update is better than anyone could have imagined.

Filled with memorable characters – Kiwi actor Rachel House’s self-proclaimed “woke” principal is a standout – conversations not easily forgotten and just the right amount of teenage angst, this is addictive, bingeable television at its finest.

REBOOT (DISNEY+)

Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville, Rachel Bloom, Judy Greer and Paul Reiser are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this US comedy about the dysfunctional cast of a rebooted noughties family sitcom who are forced to deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world.

“A fun, clever and self-deprecating send-up of an unimaginative, reboot-obsessed television industry, mining rich material from the generation gap between old-school boomer humour and fussy cancel culture,” wrote Los Angeles Times’ Lorraine Ali.

SOMEWHERE BOY (TVNZ+)

Deadwater Fell and Get Duked!’s Lewis Gribben headlines this eight-part British crime drama about a young man who was just a baby when his mother was killed in a car crash. Overcome with grief, his father has locked him away in a house ever since, telling him the outside world is full of monsters that will spirit him away.

However, when the now teenage Danny realises that monsters don't exist, he begins to question his entire existence.

“An astute mix of gothic, thriller and family drama,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson. “It is the kind of drama that rewards knowing as little as possible about it, as it unfurls the story slowly and with great care...You’ll want to watch the whole series in one go.”

TELL ME LIES (DISNEY+)

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Carola Lovering, this 10-part drama follows the tumultuous, but intoxicating relationship between Lucy Albright (Nine Perfect Strangers’ Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Ambulance’s Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

Not only does their “addictive entanglement” permanently alter their lives, but also the lives of everyone around them.

“[A] keen understanding of the psychology driving its central relationship... distinguishes Tell Me Lies from any number of dramas about steamy but doomed romances,” wrote The Hollywood Reporter’s Angie Han.

WEDDING SEASON (DISNEY+)

Katie and Stefan fall for each other at a wedding and begin an affair, despite Katie having a fiancé.

Two months later, at Katie's wedding, her new husband and his family are murdered; the police think Stefan did it, and he thinks Katie did it.

Rose Salazar and Gavin Drea star in this eight-part pitch-black comedy.

“It twines together genres and becomes something unique, something that’s as character-driven as it is carefully plotted and suspenseful. It’s a wonderful feat of storytelling,” wrote Boston Globe’s Matthew Gilbert.

THE WINCHESTERS (NEON)

A spin-off and prequel to the long-running and much-loved fantasy drama Supernatural, this 1970s-set series tells the story of how Dean Winchester’s parents John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) met, fell in love and fought monsters together, while searching for their missing fathers.

“It’s steeped in the lore of Supernatural, while still painting with a broad enough brush for new fans,” wrote Paste magazine’s Trent Moore. “The new team has some true blue Scooby-Doo vibes and, at one point, literally set off in a 1970s shag-carpet van as they chase answers on the mystery that launches the series.”