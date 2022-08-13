The Adventures of Pluto Nash: One of this century's biggest box-office bombs turns 20

The Adventures of Pluto Nash is now available to stream on iTunes, GooglePlay and YouTube.

The Adventures of Pluto Nash (M, 95mins) Directed by Ron Underwood *

The year is 2087. Former smuggler Pluto Nash (Eddie Murphy) has finally achieved his lifelong dream to own a club. Described as the best party in town, seven days a week, Club Plutos has only one problem – it's on the Moon.

When a buyout offer of $10m comes from the mysterious Rex Crater, Pluto dismisses it out of hand. Trouble is, Rex doesn't like that answer and so decides to blow up the club and eliminate Pluto. You see, gambling has been outlawed on Earth, but is legal on the Moon – and Plutos is a prime spot for one-armed bandits and gaming tables.

So with only his outdated bodyguard android Bruno (Randy Quaid) and club singer Dina (Rosario Dawson), Pluto goes on the run, determined to bring his adversary to heel.

Shelved for almost two years before being released in August 2002, Pluto Nash gained infamy for incurring the then largest financial loss for any feature film. Made with a budget of $US100m, it grossed less than $US4.5m on its initial American release.

That audiences stayed away from this science-fiction comedy stinker is no surprise – this is a trainwreck of a movie. Director Ron Underwood (Tremors, City Slickers) hadn't made a film since 1998's Mighty Joe Young, and his rustiness shows. The action jumps wildly, the pyrotechnics are perfunctory and, for a comedy, it lacks a vital ingredient – humour.

As in all futuristic stories, there are some smiles to be had, but there are also some hideously judged digs at Scots and an over-reliance on pratfalls and sight gags, like a frozen toy dog. The sets look as if they are borrowed from Total Recall and the plot from Arnold Schwarzenegger's The Sixth Day.

A lot of “credit” for this disaster must go to scriptwriter Neil Cuthbert (Mystery Men). Any film that contains the line, "That's pretty far-fetched, Pluto, but I buy it", as a way of advancing the plot, is in serious trouble.

Nominated for five Razzie Awards, including worst script, worst picture and worst director, Pluto Nash really earned those rewards. It might have lost out to Guy Richie and Madonna’s Swept Away that year, but it eventually got its due in 2005 when it won the award for the Worst Comedy of the Razzie Awards’ First 25 Years.

As for the acting, at least Randy Quaid has an excuse for his wooden, or rather metallic performance – he plays an android. The others don't have that luxury. Rosario Dawson is wasted, John Cleese (playing a cross between Knight Rider’s Kitt and Total Recall's Johnny Cab) looks embarrassed, and Alec Baldwin didn't want to be credited for his performance.

As for Eddie Murphy – he just looks bored. He's done action and comedy successfully before, but it looks like he got amnesia when he stepped onto this set. His antics make him look more like an ass than he did in Shrek. Why? Eddie, why?

The Adventures of Pluto Nash is now available to rent from iTunes, Google Play and YouTube.