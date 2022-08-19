Bowling for Columbine: Michael Moore's groundbreaking documentary turns 20

Michael Moore tackled America’s obsession with guns way back in 2002 with Bowling for Columbine.

Bowling for Columbine (DocPlay)

No-one is doing it like Michael Moore.

The Oscar-winning director was banned from US cinemas for this excoriating look at US gun culture. Released in 2002, and the first documentary to ever win Cannes' Palme D'Or, Moore changed the genre – US documentary-making became more bold, more self-effacing than ever before after its debut.

Moore's humour prefaced the kind of ironic meta-commentary of Sacha Baron Cohen and Nathan Fielder; but Moore isn't operating under any guises here. More so than his subsequent documentaries, Sicko and Fahrenheit 9/11, Moore understands there are no simple answers. But, by addressing the simple questions first, and meeting the simple Americans, the grey commanders who sell the bullets that are used in mass shootings, Moore acknowledges how steeped in gun culture the country has become.

The question the film posits is whether the US will ever be able to clamber its way out. – Jonny Mahon-Heap

Bowling For Columbine is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Broadway Idiot is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Broadway Idiot (DocPlay)

When Broadway director Michael Mayer wanted to bring Green Day’s 2004 American Idiot album to Broadway, it seemed an odd concept, even if the band signed off on the idea.

This 2013 documentary is a fascinating look at both the concept album that helped shape a post-9-11 disillusioned generation and the work that went to giving the record a Broadway interpretation.

Interviews with the band and Mayer are intertwined with behind-the-scenes footage, which documents the sojourn to bringing the musical to life, as Mayer and the cast put their own spin on the songs and the stories behind them.

“I was thinking to myself, what the f… are you doing here?” Green Day vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong says of getting involved in, and eventually acting in, the production, which ran for more than a year in 2010.

The answer, it seems, was bringing together two unlikely worlds – stage musicals and punk rock. This gives the inspiring impression that both worked together really well. – Amberleigh Jack

SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES/YouTube Jackie is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

Jackie (TVNZ+)

This film sees Natalie Portman deliver a stunning performance as Jaqueline Kenendy Onassis, in the aftermath of her husband John F Kennedy’s assassination. As much as it is a biopic of one of the most famous First Ladies in the world, Jackie does a phenomenal job of providing a window into a woman’s grief, as she deals with the loss of her husband.

Director Pablo Larraín (who also directed last year’s Princess Diana biopic Spencer) isn’t shy to portray the brutal grittiness of JFK’s death and Jackie’s unravelling – the scene in which she returns to the White House following the assassination is especially moving.

Despite the incredibly unique circumstances of JFK’s death and his wife’s healing, Jackie does well as a simple exploration into grief and how life moves on when a loved one passes. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Supplied The Afterparty is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

This comedic murder mystery, told over eight episodes, kicks off with the body of pop star and actor Xavier (Dave Franko) found on the rocks below his mansion. It happened during a 15-year high school reunion after party, and his ex-classmates spend the rest of the series retelling their recollection of the night to detectives.

If you started watching without knowing the format, there are moments of mild confusion, albeit in a very entertaining way. Each episode takes a different genre, from romantic comedy to action, and a surprisingly entertaining musical courtesy of Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation, House of Cards), whose character Yasper retells his night through a handful of highly entertaining musical bangers – fitting, given the character’s wannabe rock stardom dreams.

While it is a little slow to get pulled in by, The Afterparty quickly becomes an easily bingeable series by creators Christopher Miller and Phil Lord (The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street), which is packed with a cast of recognisable faces from comedies past.

About Time is now available to stream on Prime Video.

About Time (Prime Video)

This British rom-com is a lively and refreshing take on a genre many people may believe to be well and truly overdone by now.

Domhnall Gleeson plays the geeky yet lovable Tim, who discovers he has inherited the gift of time travel from his father (Bill Nighy). While the possibilities may seem endless, Tim uses this ability for one purpose: to find a girlfriend. When he meets American ex-pat Mary (Rachel McAdams), Tim jumps back and forth through time to try and create the perfect future with Mary.

Throughout the highs and lows of this story, About Time is a wholesome comfort watch, equipped with charming British accents, that may also have you tearing up at the thought of how beautiful and fleeting life is. – Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

The Edward Snowden documentary Citizenfour is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Citizenfour (DocPlay)

I first saw this documentary in a packed cinema – little was known about it at the time.

Edward Snowden was still incognito in Russia, The Guardian front page was a rolling maul of coverage, and the US government was threatening extradition on the daily. The 200 or so of us watched this slice-of-life image unfold, with the accompanying gasps and shudders that might normally attend a Bond film.

It’s best to know as little about it before going in. That way, the indescribable events that unfold will forever reframe your perspective on sweeping government surveillance, even as the film helps you understand that it’s already too late. – Jonny Mahon-Heap