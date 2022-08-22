Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Hayley Sproull and Pax Assadi are the host of the latest season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off.

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the Play button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

The Great Kiwi Bake Off (7.30pm, Thursdays from August 25, TVNZ 1)

Hayley Sproull is joined by Pax Assadi in hosting the latest season of the New Zealand version of the perennially popular culinary competition.

Ten home bakers from across Aoteraroa will face a series of challenges designed to test their skills. Judging their efforts is an all-new judging duo – restaurateur, writer and food consultant Peter Gordon and author, self-taught baker and co-founder of international cakery “The Caker” – Jordan Rondel.

TVNZ The new season of The Great Kiwi Bake Off begins screening on TVNZ 1 on August 25.

READ MORE:

* She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Why Disney+'s latest Marvel deserves to be a smash hit

* Gone by September: Nine fantastic movies leaving Neon this month

* Five Days at Memorial: Apple's haunting, harrowing look at Hurricane Katrina's aftermath

* A League of Their Own: Prime Video's slick, smart update not quite a home run

* The Sandman: After 30 years of development hell, Netflix does Neil Gaiman proud



Supplied Gary Betzner was The Invisible Pilot.

The Invisible Pilot (9.30pm, Wednesdays from August 24, SoHo)

When crop-dusting pilot and father-of-three Gary Betzner unexpectedly commits suicide, the mystery surrounding his death unfurls a caper-filled tale that includes a clandestine world of drug smuggling, gun-running and involvement in a covert war conducted at the highest level of the US government.

This three-part documentary series explores how this small-town man with outsized dreams and unchecked power became involved in one of the biggest political scandals of our time.

“Watch this one cold and you will be rewarded with a cracking yarn,” wrote The Herald Sun’s Leigh Paatsch.

Hard Quiz (9pm, Thursdays from August 25, TVNZ 1)

New Zealand debut for the long-running show (it first debuted in 2016) that helped comedian and host Tom Gleeson win the coveted Gold Logie for Australia’s Most Popular Television Personality in 2019.

Billed as “the West Island’s” most challenging quiz, each week features a parade of self-appointed experts in subjects ranging from Kylie Minogue to Indonesian political history to creation and the Gilmore Girls. They’re all vying for the title of Australia’s Hardest Quizzer and a shiny, but reasonably-priced Big Brass Mug that accompanies it.

Supplied Tom Gleeson is the host of Hard Quiz.

The Dog House (8.30pm, Fridays from August 26, TVNZ 1)

Everyone’s favourite doggy dating show is back, with the team at Cambridge’s Wood Green Animal Charity returning to play cupid with yet more lonely people and pooches.

Set amidst the idyllic English countryside, this heart-warming series sees resident dog handlers meet with prospective adopters, before matchmaking them with the dog of their dreams.

Sometimes it’s love at first sight – and sometimes it’s complicated.

“The programme’s strengths lie in its compassionate eye for a human story, and how it carefully pairs that with a canine one,” wrote The Guardian’s Rebecca Nicholson.

Cry Macho (8.30pm, Sunday, August 28, Sky Movies Premiere)

Just when you think you’ve seen the last of Clint Eastwood, the veteran film-maker and actor comes up with another elegiac and potentially fitting swansong.

Following in the footsteps of 2018’s The Mule, this reflective and sometimes emotionally raw road movie feels like a case of unfinished business for the now nonagenarian former Dirty Harry and Man With No Name.

Based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel of the same name, Cry Macho was apparently first offered to Eastwood the actor in 1988. He decided to make The Dead Pool instead, suggesting Robert Mitchum for the lead. Attempts with Roy Scheider and Arnold Schwarzenegger also failed to get very far, but it now seems inconceivable that anyone but Eastwood could have played former rodeo star Mike Milo.

Supplied Martin Henderson joins Lucy Lawless for the third season of My Life Is Murder.

My Life is Murder (8.30pm, Mondays from August 29, TVNZ 1)

Lucy Lawless’ Alexa Crowe is back baking sourdough and poking her nose into 10 more bizarre unsolved murder cases in the third season of this trans-Tasman murder mystery series.

The crimes pit her against an array of fascinating, powerful and surprising suspects – everyone from eccentric billionaires to grieving florists and from tango dancers to fiery fashionistas.

Joining the cast is Martin Henderson as Alexa’s brother Will. Freshly released from prison, he promises to bring drama and chaos to her life.