Day Shift: Netflix's goofy, silly, blood-soaked, pointless and charming smash hit

Listen to the Stuff To Watch podcast by hitting the Play button below, or find it on podcast apps such as Apple or Spotify.

Day Shift

Putting Jamie Foxx in your film is one sure-fire way of elevating a generic and unoriginal script and turning out a pretty likeable and entertaining film.

Day Shift is a vampire movie, yes, they are still making them – set in present day Los Angeles.

Foxx is Bud. He's a down-on-his-luck, recently divorced dad to an adorable nine-year-old daughter. And for a living, Bud hunts and kills vampires, so he can sell their teeth at a pawn shop. Bud used to be a part of the vampire hunter's union, but a few too many violations of their safety codes (!) got him thrown out.

Day Shift is the directing debut of long-time stunt performer and second-unit director J.J. Perry. Maybe hoping to evoke the career of fellow stuntman-turned-director Chad Stahelski (John Wick), Perry keeps the action in Day Shift front and centre, with the always watchable Foxx shooting, stabbing, garroting and pulverising his way through dozens of the undead, as he works to pay for his daughter's school fees and dental care.

Imagine a mash-up of Blade and The Last Boy Scout – and then think how much fun that could be, if someone did it properly. That's Day Shift.

Day Shift is a goofy, silly, blood-soaked and absolutely pointless film. But with Foxx in the lead, it is never less than charming. Foxx, like Scarlett, Brad, Keanu and others, has that indefinable something that makes an actor into a star. And Day Shift is the perfect example of why the stars get paid the money they do. Without Foxx, or someone like him, in the lead, this would be a straight-to-the-sale-bin stinker. But Foxx's charm, humour and timing are enough to make Day Shift your new favourite stupid film of the week.

Having Snoop Dogg and Dave Franco in supporting roles is no bad thing either. Franco and Foxx bantering about their shared love of the Twilight movies is a beautiful thing to watch.

If you've had enough of The Gray Man, make Day Shift your next six-pack-on-the-couch go to.

Supplied Day Shift is now available to stream on Netflix.

READ MORE:

* Battleship: One of the most awful action movies of the last decade comes to Netflix

* The Adventures of Pluto Nash: One of this century's biggest box-office bombs turns 20

* Let Him Go: Costner shines in Netflix's sombre, mournful, unashamedly adult film

* The Sandman: After 30 years of development hell, Netflix does Neil Gaiman proud

* Midnight Mass: Netflix's effective, literate, occasionally flat-out frightening show



Supplied Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist is now available to stream on Netflix.

The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist

I don't know if the Manti Te'o story ever really made it to New Zealand in 2013. But in North America, especially to sports fans, it was a story second only to the Lance Armstrong scandal.

Te'o was a young man from Hawaii. He was raised in a strict Christian house-hold, where, as he puts it, the three pillars that held up his life were faith, family and football. And Te'o was an astonishing talent on the football field. He was widely expected to be a first-round college draft pick, to have his choice of universities and a career in the NFL seemed almost assured.

But then Te'o announced that his grandmother and his girlfriend had both died on the same night. And suddenly, Te'o's story became very strange, very fast. Te'o had been catfished by a person he had met online. He believed himself to be in an online relationship – a romance – with a young woman named Lennay. But Lennay was not real. She was the creation of Naya Tuiasosopo, who just wanted to live – and love – as a woman.

When the hoax was revealed, Te'o's world imploded. Questions of whether he had been complicit – of whether he was gay – and how he could have been fooled, quickly derailed his career.

The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist takes a careful path through this story. The film-makers have sympathy for both of the young people here. Both Te'o and Tuiasosopo are treated with respect and empathy, as the film explores the Pasifika experience in mainland USA, the homophobia that runs through football and many other sports – and through traditional Christianity – and many other aspects of this knotty narrative.

The Girlfriend Who Didn't Exist is a refreshingly thoughtful and very watchable two-part series.

Supplied Carter is now available to stream on Netflix.

Carter

The other big action release of the last few weeks has been this South Korean project.

Carter centres on an amnesiac hitman and agent who finds himself on a lunatic mission into North Korea to rescue the kidnapped daughter of a scientist who can – no really – cure the zombie virus that has overwhelmed Korea and most of the western world.

South Korean Joo Won is fine in the lead, with some action-hero chops that his usual rom-com fare hasn't really hinted at. And director Jung Byung-gil knows how to throw a camera around and how to integrate a physical stunt sequence with digital backgrounds and effects.

The problem with Carter – and what stops it being an enjoyable, or even watchable film – is the script. Your average action blockbuster has a half-a-dozen big set pieces and fight scenes, but also enough time in between to develop the characters, crack a few jokes and give us poor sods in the audience enough time to appreciate what we have just seen, before the next big sequence arrives.

But Carter doesn't ever stop for breath. The action is overwhelming, noisy, not always clearly definable and eventually kind of boring. Watching Carter is like being repeatedly smacked in the face by a bag of lollies. After a while, it just becomes tedious.

You can argue that The Raid – and many other brilliant martial-arts movies – are basically just one long fight scene, and you would be right. But even The Raid – a film I love to bits – had a framework of storytelling that held the film together.

Carter looks like a two-hour long trailer – but not really a movie. Others may disagree.

Supplied I Just Killed My Dad is now available to stream on Netflix.

I Just Killed My Dad

A couple of the very best entries in the avalanche of true-crime documentaries that have appeared on Netflix have been Abducted In Plain Sight and The Girl In The Picture, both of which have been well reviewed in this column.

The director of both those series is Skye Borgman, who is becoming a one-woman powerhouse at making unusually empathetic, insightful and extremely involving documentaries in this troublesome and often exploitative genre.

Borgman's latest – which dropped on Netflix last week – is I Just Killed My Dad. The three-part show tells the story of then 17-year-old Anthony Templet, who phoned 911 to tell the police that he had, indeed, just killed his dad.

It seemed like an open and shut case of homicide. Templet was widely regarded by people who knew him as a probable sociopath who seemed to lack any capacity for remorse or empathy.

But then the story shifts to the dad – Burt – and we realise, as with all of Borgman's films, that there is far more going on here than we first imagined. If you thought the son was a monster, just wait until you meet the father...

I Just Killed My Dad isn't quite as compelling, or jaw-dropping as Abducted in Plain Sight or The Girl In The Picture. But it is still a better show of its type than almost anything else out there. Recommended.