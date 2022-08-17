Better Call Saul is over and if you didn't bother you're missing out

The second-half of Better Call Saul's sixth season is now available to stream on Neon.

Warning: Contains spoilers

OPINION: I’m under pressure to write this. I’ve got about 90 minutes between other things. But my thoughts are circulating slowly, like a slab of dough in a big old Cinnabon mixing machine.

I shouldn’t have to hurry. I should have time to come up with a better beginning - one without a clumsy metaphor. And, even though I don’t know what it is yet, time to craft a much better ending.

Better Call Saul had time. And took it. Everyone knows someone who gave up after one, two, even three seasons. “It’s too slow,” they said.

Neon Better Call Saul has come to an end and joined up with hit TV show Breaking Bad.

READ MORE:

* Bob Odenkirk on difficulty of saying goodbye to Better Call Saul

* ‘Never close the door’: Better Call Saul’s creator on life after the show’s finale

* Better Call Saul's Bob Odenkirk talks about his heart attack on set: 'If they didn't do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes'



I like a slow burn. Better Call Saul (and here’s another clumsy metaphor) is like rubbing two damp sticks to start a fire. Eventually they’ll dry and bring the heat. And won’t you feel good when that happens.

It’s ok if you didn’t wait. Your call. But if you gave up - or didn’t even start - you’ve missed one of the greatest televisual experiences of our time, and any other.

Better Call Saul didn’t need pointless exposition but I’m in a rush so I’ll say this: It started as a prequel to Breaking Bad (although the shows’ timelines merged eventually). Over six series we followed the inexorable (d)evolution of sometimes idealistic lawyer Jimmy McGill into criminal - in multiple senses - counsellor Saul Goodman.

Goodman, of course, was a second-tier character in Breaking Bad. Few would have expected such a spinoff to match - and for some - better its parent show.

Trying to pick a winner is pointless. Some people like GUNS and EXPLOSIONS.

Both are in both shows. But in Better Call Saul, they punctuated rather than drove the narrative, the deaths of key characters, particularly in the final series, being all the more devastating as a result.

Breaking Bad was, of course, about Walter White’s character arc - from chemistry teacher to meth kingpin - and his accompanying motivations.

Better Call Saul is about Jimmy’s - imbued with extra complexity by the Slippin’ Jimmy persona that drove his earliest scams and his time as Cinnabon manager Gene Takovic after fleeing the meth scene in Albuquerque.

Bryan Cranston’s portrayal of Walter was incredible - and there’s a pivotal flashback scene between him and Saul in the Better Call Saul finale that reminds us of his blinkered pomposity, the bristling derision with which he treats almost everyone.

Supplied Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston from Breaking Bad – one of the best TV shows of all time.

That’s at least matched by Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy/Saul/Gene, who conveyed multiple complex emotions without saying a word. Rhea Seehorn as his partner-in-crime is just as good. Their final interactions, in the courtroom and in prison, didn’t need dialogue to be among the most compelling of the show’s run.

I love that. I love that showrunner Peter Gould trusts viewers to think for themselves. I love all the ways he achieves this: With the subtle callbacks to earlier scenes, episodes, even series; with the multiple timelines; the parallel, only-occasionally-intersecting storylines (Jimmy/Saul/Gene and the cartel skullduggery); the wickedly nuanced characters - few are good or bad, because life’s not like that.

Technically it’s a phenomenal achievement - the attention to shot composition, the use/lack of colour, the slow fades between certain scenes.

Neon Better Call Saul plays around with the use of colour – or lack of – to create drama.

And we’re back to change and time.

At the conclusion of the aforementioned scene between Walter and Saul, the former’s withering assessment of the latter is: “So you were always like this.”

Was he? Will he be? Can people change? Can we break bad? Can we earn redemption?

The final scenes show it’s never as simple as that. Saul apparently earns a level of forgiveness from Kim after owning his crimes in court, at the expense of a significantly longer term in “the Alcatraz of the Rockies”.

But as he’s on the bus to jail, his fellow convicts recognise him as Saul and he’s immediately bestowed with something tantamount to celebrity status.

Then when he’s behind bars, he puts his Cinnabon skills to use in the prison kitchen.

He - we - can’t escape what’s made us who we are.

This is the end and I don’t know what to write. Jimmy got the best ending he could have hoped for. Better Call Saul too. But I'm in a rush. Two out of three ain’t bad.