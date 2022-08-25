Hard Quiz: Has TVNZ finally found a show as addictive and hilarious as The Chase?

Hard Quiz will begin screening on TVNZ 1 on Thursday August 25. Episodes will also be available to stream on TVNZ+.

REVIEW: It’s the quiz show that’s been delighting Australians for almost six years.

A kind of modern-day take on Mastermind, but with the sensibility of The Weakest Link. A showcase for the comedy stylings of host Tom Gleeson (a semi-regular, trans-Tasman interloper on 7 Days) and the programme that helped win him the prestigious Golden Logie for the Most Popular TV Personality in 2019.

In fact, if he hadn’t won that gong, Hard Quiz (which begins screening on TVNZ 1 on Thursday, August 25 at 9pm) was going to be toast.

Just days before the ceremony, he’d announced he was stepping down, jokingly adding that if he was triumphant at the Logies, he might change his mind.

The show returned the following February with twice the number of usual episodes.

After a steady, unpalatable diet of some truly awful celebrity-led British “quiz” shows – Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel and Gordon Ramsay’s Bank Balance particularly egregious in their low entertainment value – TVNZ’s continued search for the next Chase at least will raise a smile – and get you thinking.

Much of your enjoyment though, will depend on your tolerance/love for Gleeson’s acerbic and pithy baiting of the contestants.

ABC TV Tom Gleeson's roasting of the contestants is all part of Hard Quiz's appeal.

As each of every episode’s quartet rattles off their occupation and specialist subject, he’s quick to chide them for their choice, make light of their obsessions and generally tries to undermine their confidence.

“I’m here to bust a few myths about cremation,” Wollongong funeral director Christine says, having earlier attempted to knock Gleeson off his game by saying that, “I like to make people hot”.

“I’m here to reinforce a few stereotypes,” the host quickly deadpans, without missing a beat.

It’s this back and forth that has made Gleeson such a hit with Aussie viewers, especially as he usually has the final word.

And if you thought Bradley Walsh could be cutting…try this follow up for Christine. “Did you come on this show for the ABC audience? You’re looking for future clients?”

The format itself is easy to follow and, thankfully, relatively gimmick-free.

For openers, each contestant gets five questions on their specialist subject (on this week’s debut – somewhat bizarrely the inaugural episode from 2019’s fourth series – they range from cremations and The Office UK to two Aussie staples, Kylie Minogue and the Bathhurst 1000, but later instalments feature everything from Meccano to Sir Don Bradman, John Eales, Watergate and The Shining).

Each correct answer is worth five points, although if a rival steals your question, then they get double points.

That’s followed by Tom’s Round, which is on a topic of his choosing (they run the gamut from Cairns to Barbie to Doris Day within this season), but with the answers boiled down to multiple-choice options.

Supplied Tom Gleeson is the host of Hard Quiz.

After that, the lowest-scoring challenger drops out, before a quickfire “People’s Round” against the clock eliminates another one and the final two go head-to-head penalty-shootout style (a la Weakest Link) with “much harder” questions on their specialist subject.

The rewards for the winner? More targeted banter from Gleeson and a “limited-edition big brass mug”.

All I could think of was, “wow, they must be cash-strapped at the ABC”, even Al Murray sprung for £1000 each episode to go with his Pub Quiz tankard.

Supplied Hard Quiz contestants not only have their specialist knowledge tested, but also their ability to cope with barrage of banter from host Tom Gleeson.

Gleeson himself is aware – and mocking – of the lack of largesse.

“I’m not used to people respecting the prize,” he says to this week’s surprisingly enthusiastic winner.

Hardened TV quiz fans may find this a touch too trivial, a little over-flippant and occasionally a bit cruel, but if you find yourself warming to Gleeson’s arch-comedy then this might just become your new favourite half-hour of the week.

