Silent Hill: Atmospheric, but disappointing adaptation of hit game comes to Netflix

Silent Hill (16+, 125mins) Directed by Christophe Gans **½

First unleashed on the Sony PlayStation in 1999, Silent Hill grew to become a gaming phenomenon.

Inspired by film and television directors such as Alfred Hitchcock and David Lynch, the creators combined action, puzzles, detailed environments and a mysterious backstory to addictive effect.

The result was strong sales, critical acclaim, a cult following and seemingly endless succession of sequels and spin-offs. With the game renowned for its cinematic qualities, it was no surprise to find Hollywood decided to invest in a feature-length film version in 2006.

The movie's plot revolves around the Da Silva family. Rose (Radha Mitchell) and Christopher (Sean Bean) are concerned about their nine-year-old adopted daughter Sharon (Jodelle Ferland). Plagued by night terrors about a town called Silent Hill, she regularly puts herself in danger by sleepwalking.

Her parents are divided about how they should deal with it. Christopher is adamant she should be hospitalised and medicated, while Rose is equally sure they should try to tackle the problem head-on and find Silent Hill.

Internet sleuthing reveals Silent Hill to be a ghost town in West Virginia. Rose grabs her daughter and the pair head, via the region's country roads, to Sharon's dreamtime "home". But their destination has some deep dark secrets that not everyone is keen to share

.A fervent fan of the series, French director Gans (Brotherhood of the Wolf) spent five years lobbying gaming company Konami to allow him to make the film. His ardour for it shows as he tries hard to recreate the game's tension via stalking, swooping cameras, slick editing and the surreal set design.

Sound is another effective weapon, with Akira Yamaoka's in-game compositions successfully transposed and combined with an eclectic soundtrack that includes the hilarious use of Johnny Cash's timeless Ring of Fire.

The latter's inclusion is probably the result of the appearance of Quentin Tarantino's screenwriting sidekick Roger Avary (Pulp Fiction), although it's probably the highpoint of his contribution. That's because after a promising start, Silent quickly descends into a seemingly never-ending cycle of dark rooms, demonic action and dreary dialogue.

At least 20 minutes too long, its initial mystery is quickly replaced by a sense of déjà vu as all the old Twilight Zone and Stephen King staples (think Salem's Lot, or Children of the Corn) come out to play, and the Hellraiser-inspired decor begins to lose its lustre.

Mitchell, so impressive in Pitch Black, is saddled with what is clearly a role inspired by Naomi Watts' character in The Ring, while Sheffield United's most famous supporter Bean is left grimacing and gurning on the sidelines as one of the few male characters in this adaption (there's no room for the games' main hero Harry Mason).

Fans of the game could well be bewitched by Gans' attempts to recreate its tone and atmosphere, but those unfamiliar with the storyline will simply be left bothered and bewildered.

Silent Hill is now available to stream on Netflix.