The Undeclared War: Slick, solid, unsettling British cyber-thriller hits TVNZ+

The Undeclared War is now available to stream on TVNZ+.

REVIEW: April 12, 2024.

It’s a day when Britain’s Government Security Headquarters (GCHQ) didn’t exactly cover themselves in glory, their stress-testing of British Telecom’s Cybersecurity Systems apparently used as cover by some nefarious actors to take out half of the country’s internet.

Rail signalling went offline, online banking collapsed, online shopping simply ceased – and yet social media was unaffected.

As their boffins spend the next day slowly restoring affected services, it quickly becomes apparent that this was a carefully targeted malware attack designed to cause mass disruption – without putting any lives at risk.

READ MORE:

* Hard Quiz: Has TVNZ finally found a show as addictive and hilarious as The Chase?

* Gone by September: Nine fantastic movies leaving Neon this month

* Peter Gordon mixes it up for The Great Kiwi Bake Off

* Why I will never give up The Good Fight to get the best TV shows to air in NZ

* Actor Simon Pegg surprised by 'weird' response to six-pack photo



As veteran writer-director Peter Kosminsky’s (The State, Wolf Hall) near-future-set, six-part political-thriller The Undeclared War (now streaming on TVNZ+) kicks into gear though, that doesn’t reduce the ire of Prime Minister Andrew Makinde (Adrian Lester).

Behind in the polls, presiding over a deep economic crisis and in the middle of election campaign, while public mistrust of officials is at its highest-ever levels, he’s concerned this “event” is making them look corrupt – and incompetent.

And with rumours swirling that the Russians were responsible, there’s also pressure for a quick retaliation.

TVNZ+ The Undeclared War is set during an election campaign in 2024 Britain.

That’s something high-ranking GCHQ official Danny Patrick (Simon Pegg) countenances against, concerned that escalation will only lead to a much larger disaster.

However, someone may have already done their dirty work – a “patriot” claiming to have lit up Putin’s office with flashing alarms.

There also may be a bigger issue. Analysis of the initial malware by GCHQ intern Saara Parvin (an impressive Hannah Khalique-Brown) has uncovered a trigger for a second-wave, timed to coincide with the start of the working week. Its effect would be much more wide-ranging – and devastating.

While GCHQ proudly boast of their finding during a briefing to Ministers, they are less impressed, concerned that it was missed by all the intelligence organisation’s senior staff and worried that might not be the only nasty surprise hidden in the code.

A slick, solid drama that like Russell T. Davies’ magnificent Years and Years beautifully extrapolates increasing modern-day concerns into a near-future nightmare, while grounding the story through Saara’s own family crisis, The Undeclared War works best when focused on the rapidly unfolding political crisis.

Pegg (Hot Fuzz) and Lester (Hustle) provide solid anchors, while Alex Jennings (The Lady in the Van) and Mark Rylance (The Phantom of the Open) add their weight and gravitas to the impressive ensemble.

Supplied Simon Pegg and Alex Jennings are part of the impressive ensemble gathered together for The Undeclared War.

Where it goes a little astray is in the Inception-esque “realisations” of Saara’s “adventures in coding”.

Complete with a Tomb Raider-like avatar, these surreal sequences just feel a little forced, more a slice of ‘70s sci-fi, than a hot-button contemporary thriller.

The Undeclared War is now available to stream on TVNZ+.