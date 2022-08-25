Beast: Idris might be the star, but the lions are the mane attraction here

Beast (R13, 93 mins) Directed by Baltasar Kormákur **½

There's a legend that people who work in smart restaurants eat baked beans when they get home, because all they want after work is something simple and predictable to fall asleep on.

Which might explain why, after the International Film Festival wrapped its Wellington season, the first thing I watched on Netflix was Rampage. Or, it may be that I was sick as a parrot and full of paracetamol and Jamieson's.

Anyway, Rampage turned out to exactly the load of laughable rubbish I was hoping for, with Dwayne Johnson battling giant fauna and shady bureaucrats while throwing out one-liners and reconciling his issues.

So when I was watching Beast in Wellington this week, I wondered why the credit “screenplay by Ryan Engle” was familiar, when I realised, Engle also wrote Rampage. And that's maybe a clue to why Beast really isn't working.

This rogue lion melodrama either needs to be a whole lot smarter – and not hang its plot on people acting in idiotic ways. Or it needs to embrace the stupid and stop trying to be a good film.

Idris Elba takes the lead. He's a slightly exasperated dad who has taken his two teenage daughters to South Africa, specifically the village their mother was born in, before she travelled to America as a student and met the hunky Dr. Id.

Supplied In Beast, Idris Elba’s character keeps himself manically busy – driving, sewing up arteries, hiding up trees – in a way that almost hides the fact that none of this makes any sense.

After a woefully extended opening stanza – this is a film that takes half-an-hour to introduce four characters and a crisis – we finally catch sight of the main attraction. And the lion in Beast is impressive. Ever since Leo DiCaprio got mugged by mama bear in The Revenant, I've had no problem with CGI beasties. And the lions in Beast are seamless.

Idris keeps himself manically busy – driving, sewing up arteries, hiding up trees – in a way that almost hides the fact that none of this makes any sense. Beast is a film in which people repeatedly tell each other there is a man-eating lion close by – and then wander off alone and unarmed to look for it. Or, even better, in which people in a car being attacked by that lion, forget to wind the fricking window up.

At which point I remembered there was no one else in the cinema – and I was free to start swearing and laughing out loud at the screen.

Supplied Beast’s rogue lion melodrama either needed to be a whole lot smarter – and not hang its plot on people acting in idiotic ways. Or, it needed to embrace the stupid and stop trying to be a good film.

Listen, Idris is great and Sharlto Copley (District 9) is who he always is, as the token white South African dude. While Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries are both fine as daughters Mere and Norah, despite a script that does them no favours.

Baltasar Kormákur (Everest) tries to make Beast two films – and ends up with neither. Beast takes itself too seriously to be much fun. But if you take it seriously for a second, all you will see are the holes and contrivances.

Beast is now screening in cinemas nationwide.