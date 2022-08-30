Scream: Why the latest sequel, now on Neon, will not disappoint long-term fans

Scream is now available to stream on Neon.

Scream

As someone who loved the original Scream, and the slasher genre in general, I was excited to watch the 2022 version, set in the same town, but 25 years later – and it did not disappoint.

Although the series is meant to signify the re-launch of the multi-millionaire Scream franchise after the death of the original creator Wes Craven in 2015, the 2022 Scream picks up right where Scream 4 left off.

A quarter-of-a-century after the brutal murders in the quiet town of Woodsboro, Ghostface is up to their old tricks and starts to target unsuspecting teenagers who are somehow all connected to Ghostface’s first murders. But this time, who could be behind the mask?

Fans of the first Scream will be stoked to see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, the original, primary target of Ghostface, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers and David Arquette as Dewey Riley, the former town sheriff, who come together to defeat the person behind the mask once again.

The story is delivered in the series' infamous satirical tone, while providing the jump scares and "whodunit" themes every true-crime junkie craves.

Supplied Ghostface returned to Woodsboro in the 2022 movie Scream – and the jumps were just as big as ever.

SHOWTIME Season 3 of City on a Hill is now available to stream on Neon.

City On A Hill

This has all the ingredients for the perfect cop show – corruption, guns, sex and cheesy one-liners delivered with some serious Boston accents.

Set in 1990s Boston, the American crime drama stars Hollywood legend Kevin Bacon as Jackie Rohr, a respected, but corrupt FBI veteran, and Aldis Hodge, as hotshot prosecutor Decourcy Ward, who form an alliance to take on the city’s criminal justice system.

In series two and three, the latter of which has just arrived on Neon, the pair continue to tackle corruption and criminals on their home turf of Boston, as the show dives into some grittier, relatable topics, such as systemic racism and broken law enforcement.

If you’re a sucker for a good cop show, City on a Hill will certainly not disappoint.

Sony Pictures Death of a Telemarketer is now available to stream on Neon.

Death of a Telemarketer

After beginning as some kind of underdog comedy, Death of a Telemarketer takes a surprising turn when a telemarketer calls someone who definitely does not want cable.

Kasey Miller (played by Lamorne Morris) spends his days working the phones, using his smooth-talking charm to sell cable television to vulnerable people who definitely do not need it.

Kasey is knocked off the telemarketer leaderboard by a young hotshot, leading Kasey to take some drastic measures to reclaim his crown – calling someone on the “Do Not Call” list.

Kasey calls Asa (Jackie Earle Haley), who – unbeknownst to Kasey – believes the death of someone close to him was caused by a telemarketer – and is not the naive hillbilly Kasey thinks he made a sale to.

Will this be the last call Kasey makes, ever?

Paramount Pictures New Zealand/YouTube Everest is now available to stream on Neon.

Everest

This biographical film tells the story of the 1996 Mount Everest disaster, in which eight climbers caught in a blizzard died on the world’s tallest mountain.

Everest focuses on two expedition groups, led by New Zealander Rob Hall (Jason Clarke) and Scott Fischer (Jake Gyllenhaal), and the devastating story of their attempt to survive their descent to Mount Everest’s base camp – and how a variety of mis-steps led to their deaths.

It’s a hard watch, especially knowing that there is no happy ending, or inspirational tale of survival, and the closeness most Kiwis feel when one of their own is depicted onscreen.

However, these emotions are heightened by the excellent work of actors and cinematography, who make the mammoth, deadly mountain and its treacherous conditions come to life through the screen.