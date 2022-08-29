My Sister's Keeper: One of Hollywood's worst book adaptations comes to ThreeNow

My Sister's Keeper is now available to stream on ThreeNow.

My Sister’s Keeper (M, 100mins) Directed by Nick Cassavetes **

While some babies are the products of drunken fumblings and a lack of protection, Anna Fitzgerald (Abigail Breslin) was anything but.

She was engineered for a reason, produced in a test-tube and composed of a specific combination of genes designed to save her sister's life.

Kate Fitzgerald (Sofia Vassilieva) has leukemia and for the last 11 years, Anna has had eight hospitalisations and donated everything from core blood to bone marrow. But now Kate's kidneys are shutting down – and she needs a transplant.

Everyone expects Anna to come forward once again, but instead of a consent form, her parents are served with a writ. Anna is suing them for the rights to her own body.

supplied Cameron Diaz and Sofia Vassilieva star in My Sister’s Keeper.

READ MORE:

* Gone by Thursday: 10 terrific movies leaving Netflix this month

* Elizabeth: The movie that introduced the world to Cate Blanchett comes to Neon

* Tell it to the Bees: Anna Paquin drama has sting in tail for book's fans

* Jodi Picoult: America needs Small Great Things



Devotees of Jodi Picault's immensely popular 2004 novel should beware. The story was severely tampered with for this 2009 adaptation.

But perhaps the more troubling aspect of director Nick Cassavetes’ (The Notebook, John Q) production is how a potentially cracking premise has been smothered in schmaltz. While his tonally odd musical cues and overuse of soft focus are partly to blame, most of the problems lie in Jeremy Leven's screenplay. The film starts with multiple voice-overs from all members of the Fitzgerald family, before abandoning the idea entirely, while the flashbacks to the past aren't smooth – or well-conceived.

supplied Even 13 years after its debut, My Sister's Keeper remains one of the biggest book adaptation disappointments of the 21st Century.

Also, the courtroom drama seems relegated to a sub-plot, with the focus more on Kate's romancing of fellow cancer-stricken teen Taylor (Thomas Dekker) and the increasingly obsessive behaviour of her mother Sara (Cameron Diaz).

Which is the film's other clanger: Diaz appears woefully miscast. At no point does she make her character believable, or even remotely likeable. Playing her husband, Jason Patric is so laid back he's horizontal, while Alec Baldwin is surprisingly restrained in a potentially scene-stealing role.

One of the great literary adaptation disappointments of the century so far.

My Sister’s Keeper is now available to stream on ThreeNow.