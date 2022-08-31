Netflix's Blonde, Disney's Pinocchio, Ticket to Paradise among September's must see movies

A controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic debuts, George and Julia reunite and a beloved character gets one step closer to being a real boy.

After a relatively quiet couple of months, movie lovers are spoiled for choice this September.

As well as a few returning hits from the New Zealand Film Festival, there are also some flicks for the kids and even a couple of potential awards contenders.

Among those titles headed for a cinema near you over the next four weeks are Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas black comedy Official Competition (September 15), acclaimed Iranian drama Hit the Road (September 22), horrors Jeepers Creepers: Reborn (September 22) and Smile (September 29), Kiwi films Northspur, Punch (both September 8) and Millie Lies Low (September 29), as well as the return of Avatar (September 22) ahead of its long-awaited first sequel later this year.

For those who prefer to do their viewing at home, The Grand Tour team are back on Prime Video with A Scandi Flick (September 16), Disney+ boasts Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30), Apple TV+ has The Greatest Beer Run Ever (September 30) and Netflix’s line-up includes a documentary on Australia’s audacious bid to win the 1983 America’s Cup (September 6’s Untold: The Race of the Century), Queen Latifah-headlining thriller End of the Road (September 9), musical dramedy I Used to Be Famous (September 16) and the Allison Janney-starring crime-drama Lou (September 23).

However, after looking through the schedules, Stuff to Watch has come up with this list of the 12 movies we believe are most worth checking out (and where you can watch them), as well as one so bad, it might have to be seen to be believed.

Supplied Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in Blonde.

Blonde (September 28, Netflix)

Based on the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, this psychological drama is a fictionalised take on the life of actor and global icon Marilyn Monroe. Wellington-born Andrew Dominik directs, while the cast includes Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel and Julianne Nicholson.

“It's not literal. It's not conventional. It's not even chronological. It's more like an experience,” de Armas has publicly said of the movie.

Supplied Dwayne Johnson voices DC League of Super-Pets’ Krypto.

DC League of Super-Pets (September 22, Cinemas)

While we wait for the next installment of the DC Extended Universe (next month’s Black Adam), this animated-adventure should help fill the gap.

Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, Keanu Reeves, Olivia Wilde and John Krasinski are all part of the impressive vocal ensemble gathered for this tale about a group of super-powered animals who have to mount a rescue mission when Superman is kidnapped.

Supplied Maya Hawke stars alongside Camilla Mendes in Do Revenge.

Do Revenge (September 16, Netflix)

Maya Hawke and Camilla Mendes team up for this high school comedy inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Stranger on a Train. This time it is two teenagers who join forces to take down their respective bullies – one a boyfriend who leaked a sex tape, the other a mean girl who started a nasty rumour years before.

Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams also feature in Thor: Love and Thunder co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s take.

Supplied Fire of Love looks at the life and work of French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft.

Fire of Love (September 22, Cinemas)

Fresh from the New Zealand International Film Festival, Sara Dosa’s quite astonishing documentary has enlightened the modern world to the work of French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft.

Through jaw-dropping and thoroughly entertaining archival footage – the pair were just as much film-makers, as they were scientists – you’ll witness their sometimes dangerous passion for lakes of lava, lahars – and each other.

Supplied Goodnight Mommy sees Naomi Watts spend much of the movie with most of her face hidden.

Goodnight Mommy (September 16, Prime Video)

Naomi Watts headlines this English language remake of the award-winning 2014 Austrian horror movie about twin brothers who arrive at their mother’s house and begin to suspect that something isn’t right.

Having just had some cosmetic surgery, she has returned not only with her face hidden behind heavy bandaging, but is also exhibiting some completely different behaviour to normal.

Supplied Moonage Daydream features a host of previously unreleased footage from David Bowie’s personal archives.

Moonage Daydream (September 15, Cinemas)

Having previously tackled legendary Hollywood producer Robert Evans, environmentalist Jane Goodall and grunge king Kurt Cobain, documentarian Brett Morgan this time turns his attentions to the Thin White Duke himself – David Bowie.

Officially sanctioned by the late, great musician and icon’s estate, this features a host of previously unreleased footage from Bowie’s personal archives.

Jawbone Pictures Cliff Curtis plays Tūhoe Police Sergeant “Taffy” Tawharau in Muru.

Muru (September 1, Cinemas)

Tearepa Kahi’s action-thriller, partly-inspired by the real-life 2007 raid by New Zealand Government’s elite Special Tactics Group on a remote Māori township in Te Urewera in the Hawke’s Bay, focuses in on Cliff Curtis’ Tūhoe Police Sergeant “Taffy” Tawharau, as he finds himself caught between loyalty to his whānau and dedication to his badge.

Also starring Jay Ryan, Manu Bennett, Simone Kessell, Troy Kingi and Tame Iti, the film recently had its World Premiere as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival and has been selected for September’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Supplied Paws of Fury is an animated-adventure about a young samurai-loving dog who goes searching for his destiny – and finds a town full of cats who desperately need a hero.

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (September 29, Cinemas)

Michael Cera, Samuel L. Jackson, Ricky Gervais, Michelle Yeoh, George Takei and Mel Brookes are among the vocal talent gathered together for this animated-adventure about a young samurai-loving dog who goes searching for his destiny – and finds a town full of cats who desperately need a hero.

“It’s a breezy, funny, highly self-referential flick steeped in movie history,” wrote The Wrap’s Katie Walsh.

Supplied Tom Hanks plays Geppetto in the live-action version of Pinocchio.

Pinocchio (September 8, Disney+)

Back to the Future, Forrest Gump and The Polar Express director Robert Zemeckis helms this live-action “reimagning” of the beloved animated feature based on Carlo Collodi’s classic tale.

Tom Hanks plays Geppetto, while Joseph Gordon-Levitt provides the voice of Jiminy Cricket and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth is the puppet who desperately wants to be “a real boy”.

Supplied Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan joins forces to try and solve a murder in See How They Run.

See How They Run (September 15, Cinemas)

Sam Rockwell, Adrien Brody, Saoirse Ronan, Ruth Wilson, David Oyelowo and Shirley Henderson are part of the impressive ensemble assembled for this 1950s-set crime comedy.

After plans for a movie version of a smash-hit play comes to abrupt halt after pivotal crew member is murdered, world-weary Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and eager rookie Constable Stalker (Ronan) find themselves thrown in to a puzzling whodunit.

Supplied Idris Elba stars opposite Tilda Swinton in Three Thousand Years of Longing.

Three Thousand Years of Longing (September 1, Cinemas)

Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton team up for this fantasy romance about a lonely scholar who discovers a Djinn who offers her three wishes in exchange for his freedom. Directed by Mad Max: Fury Road’s George Miller, it is based on a short story by A.S. Byatt.

“Combines myth, magic, and romance to mixed effect in a visually dazzling adult fairytale,” wrote Total Film’s Jordan Farley.

Supplied George Clooney and Julia Roberts plays a divorced couple trying to sabotage their daughter’s wedding plans.

Ticket to Paradise (September 15, Cinemas)

Ocean’s trilogy stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunite for this romantic-comedy about a divorced couple who travel to Bali in an attempt to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years earlier.

Filmed in Queensland, it also features Kaitlyn Dever and Billie Lourd.

The One to Avoid

Supplied Karen will be available to rent from iTunes and other online streaming services from August 21.

Karen (September 21, Rentals)

Nominated for five Golden Raspberry Awards, this crime-thriller sees Orange is the New Black’s Taryn Manning play a woman determined to oust a new Black family from her Atlanta neighbourhood. However, they won’t disappear without a fight.

“From the title to nearly every narrative beat, writer-director Coke Daniels' satirical thriller offers little in the way of incisive social commentary or thrills,” wrote Variety magazine’s Michael Nordine.