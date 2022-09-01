The Lord of the Rings: First look at episode one of The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres on Prime Video on September 2.

REVIEW: It may be one of the most anticipated series’ launches in recent memory.

If not because the stories of J.R.R Tolkien are so beloved, then because it's been nearly three years exactly since it was announced The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power would be filmed in New Zealand, and five since Amazon Originals announced it had bought the rights to the series for US$250m (NZ$405m).

The multi-season drama produced by Amazon Studios (Jeff Bezos is reportedly a huge Tolkien fan and when the series premiered at Culver City Studios in Los Angeles earlier this month, showrunner Patrick McKay gave an earnest and robust thanks to Bezos), and co-writers JD Payne and McKay, will premiere around the world on Prime Video on Friday and Lord of the Rings (LOTR) fans will unlikely be disappointed.

The series is set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit and LOTR; the second-age of Middle Earth, ostensibly a time of peace and harmony but where pivotal events are about to unfold – the forging of the rings and creation of powers.

Where has the story come from, exactly?

Tolkien himself described historical context as incredibly important to the events of The Hobbit and LOTR – as Vanity Fair put it, “Tolkien dreamed up whole kingdoms, then collapsed them for background” – and created appendices of information about what came before.

This was the previously unwritten story of one of those kingdoms.

We immediately meet Galadriel, a kick-ass elf commander played by Welsh actress Morfydd Clark, who is out to avenge the death of her brother and fight the evil she knows is still lurking in Middle Earth. That’s much to the disapproval of elven statesman Elrond (Robert Aramayo), who, like others in the kingdom, appear to believe the darkness to be over.

Kelly Dennett Writer Patrick McKay and executive producer Lindsey Weber talk Amazon's Lord of the Rings series.

The first two episodes introduce audiences to the various worlds of Middle Earth, humming alongside one another, but ultimately set to collide. Notable appearances include South Land human healer and single mum Bronwyn played by Nazanin Boniadi, who is negotiating life with her son (played by Tyroe Muhafidin) amid her forbidden romance with an elf (Ismael Cruz Cordova).

The Harfoots, a tribe of early Hobbits whose lives appear idyllic, provide a glimpse at life untouched by evil until the arrival of a mysterious stranger, who is taken under the wing of a spirited and very likeable Elanor “Nori” Brandyfoot, played by Markella Kavenagh. Amazon’s rights allow it to reference time periods reference in LOTR, so those with even a rudimentary knowledge will recognise eternal characters like Galadriel (played by Cate Blanchett in the films) and Elrond (Hugo Weaving in LOTR).

Ben Rothstein/Amazon Morfydd Clark plays the lead character Galadriel, in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. (Pic supplied for an SST feature by Kelly Dennett)

But Despite having to be careful as to the story being told, due to rights’ rules, those with more than a passing understanding will appreciate Easter Eggs woven through the storyline – a nod to loyal and returning viewers, with the help of series consultant Simon Tolkien, J.R.R. Tolkien’s grandson.

The series also spared no expense in hiring a dialect coach, calligrapher, a Tolkien scholar and language expert so fans can rest assured this series means business.

And there is much to admire about these first two episodes. New Zealanders will instantly recognise striking landscapes and coastal scenes so prominent they are like a main character – adding both beauty and drama to the story.

Mostly, it’s exciting to bear witness to a rising star in Morfydd Clark, whose stubborn, feisty and driven character of Galadriel is a vivid watch. By the end of episode two, she’s commandeering a raft in torrid waters, and you know the drama is just beginning – but that you're strapped in.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is on Prime Video from September 2. The reviewer travelled to the Los Angeles premiere courtesy of Amazon Studios.