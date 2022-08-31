Mo: Welcome to your new favourite Netflix show

Mo

Palestinian-American actor and comedian Mohammed Amer pretty much plays himself in this semi-autobiographical, all-the-time brilliant and very funny eight-part series.

Mo and his family have been in Texas since the Gulf War, but are still waiting for an immigration hearing. In the 22 years they have been waiting, Mo has become a perfect American – a salesman, a hustler, a fast talker, a grifter and a charmer – all the while working at any under-the-table job he can find.

The trailer for the series – as Mo blags his way into a job as bouncer at a strip club – sets the tone perfectly.

Mo is the real deal. This is your new favourite Netflix show of the week. Promise.

Supplied Palestinian-American actor and comedian Mohammed Amer pretty much plays himself in this semi-autobiographical, all-the-time-brilliant series.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's Blonde, Disney's Pinocchio, Ticket to Paradise among September's must see movies

* The Patient: Carell, Gleeson's compelling turns deserve to find a captive audience

* The Bear giving you an appetite? Sample five of the best TV shows and movies about restaurants

* The 25 best TV shows you're not watching



SUPPLIED Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee is now available to stream on Netflix.

Running With The Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee

The tech and anti-virus software pioneer John McAfee left his name on products that quite probably still lurk inside your computer, allegedly protecting it from viruses and malware to this day.

But McAfee's own journey from renegade genius to uber-libertarian tech-bro-gone-rogue in Central America is far too strange to be fiction. McAfee was accused of murdering his neighbour in Belize. He ran for President (of the USA) in 2016 and 2020 on a Libertarian ticket. He almost certainly was the first person to distribute anti-virus software over the internet. He was an early evangelist for Bitcoin and blockchain. And he almost definitely took his own life in 2021.

Running With The Devil is a messy, chaotic, frustrating, but often immersive look at McAfee on the run and the years that led to him being there. The film is clearly an effort to assemble a definitive John McAfee documentary, but the film-makers are hampered by only having news footage and interviews from a couple of Vice TV specials to work with, which really isn't enough to tell the whole story.

But, McAfee was a fascinating – at times revolting – character. And until someone finds a new trove of archive, this film is probably the best we are going to get.

SUPPLIED Long Shot is now available to stream on Netflix

Long Shot

This is a 2017 Netflix special – it's only 40 minutes long – that caused an absolute sensation when it was released and really deserves to be watched again. Which is maybe why its started appearing on my homepage again this week, years after I first saw it.

Long Shot looks like a sports doco, but it is actually a true-crime documentary like no other.

In 2003, Juan Catalan was arrested for murder in Los Angeles. The police had an eyewitness who had put him at the scene. Juan's only alibi was that he had been at a Dodgers’ game on the day of the crime, but he didn't even have a ticket stub to prove it.

What happened next – which involves Larry David and the Curb Your Enthusiasm producers – was unbelievable.

Long Shot is a great film, but don't be surprised if you have a little dust in your eye by the end.

SUPPLIED Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is now available to stream on Netflix.

Untold: The Rise And Fall of AND1

America's ongoing obsession with the rise and demise of sports' dynasties, franchises and brands is something that maybe makes the place unique. And Netflix are here for it. I don't think any other country or culture in the world really cares that much if a shoe manufacturer changes owners, or even ceases to make shoes completely, but in America, this stuff can be literally front page of The New York Times.

So The Rise and Fall of AND1 is a big enough deal to get its own 70-minute, in-depth expose. Which, it turns out, actually is a fascinating story with a lot of personalities who truly deserved their place in the spotlight – and in the “trending this week” bracket of my Netflix algorithm tonight.

AND1 were more than a t-shirt and shoe brand. All of that came after.

At first, they were a wildly popular marketing coup that brought Streetball to the TV screens of ESPN viewers. Streetball was the rough-and-tumble, all-action, amateur variant of basketball.

Originating in The Bronx and Brooklyn, Streetball was a fast-and-furious three-on-three game that emphasised attacking skill, trick shots and attitude. The best players had skill sets – if not discipline – that could have graced any NBA team. But Streetball was strictly amateur with no established path to earning even for its biggest stars.

AND1 put Streetball on the TV at a time when the NBA was stagnating – and then took it around the world with their wildly popular mix-tape tours. Money was pouring in, shoes were launched and even the Nike machine were forced to take notice of the upstarts. Which was maybe the beginning of the end for AND1.

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 is a well put together doco with some great stories, a stunning soundtrack and a roster of guests that constantly surprised me. If you're a “sports doc” fan, you'll like this a lot.

Also, as I'm writing this, I'm watching another film in the Untold series. This one is called Operation Flagrant Foul and is about one NBA umpire who took bribes to influence results and points spreads on games for bookmakers. Twenty minutes in – and it's terrific.