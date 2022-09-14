Heartbreak High: Kiwi Rachel House the scene-stealer of Netflix's superb update

REVIEW: An antidote to the sometimes overly saccharine and schmaltzy American high school tales like Saved By the Bell and Beverly Hills 90210, Heartbreak High was Australia’s answer to long-running British teen drama Grange Hill (or Canada’s Degrassi High).

Gritty and fast-paced, like Neighbours, it actually became more popular in the UK than it was in its native land, eventually running out of steam after seven-series and more than 200 episodes at the tail end of the 1990s, thanks largely to constant changes amongst its characters and focus.

One of the worst decisions was to kill off Alex Dimitriades’ Nick Poulos, the charismatic young male lead whose similarly named character had actually kicked things off in 1993 feature film The Heartbreak Kid (itself based on the 1987 play of the same name by Richard Barrett), at the end of the first season. It struggled to ever adequately replace him.

Let’s hope a similar fate doesn’t befall Ayesha Madon – because she is the heart, soul and a key component of the chutzpah of Netflix’s quite excellent eight-part Heartbreak High reboot.

Heartbreak High was Australia's answer to Degrassi High and Grange Hill back in the 1990s.

The Sydney-born, Melbourne-based musician plays Amerie Wadia, whose life falls apart at the start of her senior school year. Not only has her bestie Harper McLean (Asher Yasbincek) started ghosting her for no apparent reason, but their supposedly hidden “Incest Map” graphically detailing all their classmates’ hook-ups with each other has been discovered.

That’s all anyone is talking about on opening day, recriminations, regrets and rage at being exposed – or outed – permeating the hallways.

While Principal “Woodsy” (a brilliant, scene-stealing Rachel House) claims that she’s still searching for the perpetrators whose work “has jeopardised all your reputations – and reputation is everything” – to Amerie’s dismay, it isn’t long before she’s hauled into her office and confronted with some rather damning evidence.

Supplied Rachel House’s “woke” Principal Woodsy lays down the law to Harper McLean (Asher Yasbincek) in Heartbreak High.

Deciding to take the fall herself, in the hope it might pull Harper back into her life, it instead only appears to alienate her further. And isn’t long before the whole school knows who has put their most intimate details on public display.

To make matters worse, Woodsy has already decided on some direct action.

“I’ve contacted all your parents and suggested strongly that there be no more parties, shindigs or gathos. The risk-taking behaviours outlined on this map are unacceptable.” And for a select, special few, including Amerie, there will be sexual literacy tutorials, twice a week in the students’ own time “until you respect yourself – and each other”.

Supplied Ayesha Madon is the heart, soul and a key component of the chutzpah of Netflix’s quite excellent eight-part Heartbreak High reboot.

Witty, whip-smart and winningly warm-hearted, despite some serious and seriously wickedly hilarious barbs, former Home and Away screenwriter Hannah Carroll Chapman’s Heartbreak update is better than anyone could have imagined.

Filled with memorable characters – Kiwi actor House’s self-proclaimed “woke” principal and Amerie’s fellow outcasts, Chloe Hayden’s Quinni and James Majoos’ Darren, are the standouts – conversations not easily forgotten and just the right amount of teenage angst, this is addictive, bingeable television at its finest.

Whether a ‘90s, noughties or ‘20s teen, you’ll find yourself absorbed in the trials and tribulations of the students (and staff) at the school where “success smiles on effort”, eight episodes likely to fly by before you’ve even realised what the time is.

If the quality remains as good as this, they can’t make season two soon enough.

Heartbreak High is now available to stream on Netflix.