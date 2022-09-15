Official Competition: Spanish dramedy a scabrous, satirical take on making movies

Official Competition (M, 114mins) Directed by Mariano Coh, Gaston Duprat ****

A leader in the pharmaceutical industry, octogenarian multi-millionaire Humberto Suarez (José Luis Gómez) is desperate to leave a legacy.

He already has foundations, but wants to do something that will last. Financing a city bridge is one option, but he’s more attracted to the idea of making a movie.

Buying the rights to Rivalry, a Nobel-Prize winning novel about two brothers torn apart by an accident, he hires lauded, but eccentric film-maker Lola Cuevas (Penélope Cruz) to bring it to life. While her emphasis that her adaptation will be a very “loose one” puts him on edge, given the fortune he paid for the source material, Suarez is heartened by her hiring of master actor Ivan Torres (Oscar Martinez) and global star Felix Rivero (Antonio Banderas) for the two main roles.

Official Competition is a black comedy about an international movie star and a confident independent director.

However, as their first table read unfolds in disastrous fashion, it’s clear the trio have very different ways of working. Lola’s repeated requests for different line-readings quickly frustrates Ivan, while he also disapproves of Felix’s use of menthol to induce emotion.

Sensing their tension, heightened when Felix begins to display a pattern of tardiness, Lola decides the first of her nine proposed “rehearsals” should take place under a suspended rock. That’s followed by another “trust exercise” where she cling-film wraps them together, while she shreds some of their beloved awards.

Then, just as things threaten to really spiral out of control, Felix makes a shock announcement – he has a terminal diagnosis and he’s just rejected the invasive treatment that would prolong his life. But while Felix is determined to make his last film, his best film, Ivan begins to wonder aloud whether the project would actually be better off if he took on both roles.

In Official Competition, Penelope Cruz's director goes to extreme lengths to get her actors to bond.

A brilliantly scabrous, satirical take on the movie industry and the sometimes outrageous egos that can be involved in it, Official Competition makes terrific use of its stellar central trio.

Cruz has never been better outside of a Pedro Almodovar film than here, her towering hair reflective of her character’s self-confidence and brio. Likewise, Banderas clearly appears to be enjoying himself as the outrageous Felix, whether his character is baiting his more, serious fellow thespian, or Banderas is parodying his own celebrity status. Then there’s Argentinian-born Martinez (Wild Tales), ostensibly Official Competition’s sensible, moral centre, but a man who isn’t above a little gamesmanship of his own.

Official Competition offers comedy with an edge, a more than satisfying ending and a haunting final image.

Writer-directors Mariano Cohen and Gaston Duprat do a terrific job of pacing this finely tuned farce, coming up with enough twists and turns to keep the audience fully engaged, making clever use of sound and the full frame and most definitely putting their triumvirate of acting talent through the wringer.

It’s comedy with an edge, a more than satisfying ending and a haunting final image.

In Spanish with English subtitles, Official Competition is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.