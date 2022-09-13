Eight great Julia Roberts movies (and where you can watch them right now)

From a hooker with a heart of gold to a single-mom who took on a corporate polluter, the Georgia-born actor has certainly played some memorable roles.

There was a time when Julia Roberts was one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood.

During the 1990s, there was virtually no one more in-demand than the Smyrna, Georgia-born actor, as she lit up the screen in a succession of hits from Steel Magnolias to Hook, Sleeping With the Enemy, Dying Young and The Pelican Brief.

An Oscar and Bafta winner, as she returns to screens large and small this month with the double-whammy of Ticket to Paradise and Gaslit, Stuff to Watch has taken a look back through her career and come up with a list of eight of our favourite Roberts performances (and where you can watch them right now).

Supplied Closer and My Best Friend’s Wedding are among the terrific Julia Roberts movies now available to stream in New Zealand.

READ MORE:

* Inside Julia Roberts' busy, blissful family world as a mom of 3 teenagers

* Julia Roberts is back on TV with Gaslit, a Watergate podcast adaptation

* There will never be a 'Next Julia Roberts': Debunking Hollywood's favorite fruitless comparison content

* Julia Roberts on life before motherhood: 'I was a selfish brat'



Supplied For all its incredible ensemble, August: Osage County eventually boils down to a smackdown between Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

August: Osage County (2014, iTunes, GooglePlay, AroVision, Academy OnDemand, Roxy OnDemand)

A 2007 hit Pulitzer Prize-winning play, Tracy Letts' Oklahoman matriarchial tale of truth-telling and chickens-coming-home-to-roost was perfectly set up to be last decade's answer to Terms of Endearment, Postcards from the Edge and The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.

While a starry cast of names and character actors fills every nook and cranny of the Weston family homestead (a beardy Ewan McGregor here, a kooky Juliette Lewis there), it eventually boils down to a smackdown between Meryl Streep's pill-popping, bitter Violet and her cuckolded, resentful eldest of three daughters Barbara (a brilliant Roberts).

Supplied Julia Roberts stars opposite Tom Hanks in Charlie Wilson’s War.

Charlie Wilson’s War (2007, Netflix)

Roberts was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in this dramedy inspired by the real-life efforts of US Congressman Charlie Wilson (Tom Hanks) to support the Afghan mujahideen during the Soviet–Afghan War in the 1980s. She plays American socialite, businesswoman, diplomat political activist and former television host Joanne Herring.

Directed by The Graduate’s Mike Nichols, the screenplay is by The West Wing’s Aaron Sorkin.

“Takes a kernel of truth and roasts it into a popcorn movie. There's terrific fun to be had, and much wry comedy too,” wrote The Globe and Mail’s Rick Groen.

supplied Jude Law and Julia Roberts are one-half of Closer’s love quadrilateral.

Closer (2004, Prime Video)

Roberts is joined by Clive Owen, Natalie Portman and Jude Law for this tart, but enthralling look at modern relationships that’s based on the hit 1997 play by Patrick Marber.

She plays American photographer Anna Cameron, who finds herself of the object of author Dan Woolf’s (Law) affections, even while he is still in a relationship with Portman’s Alice.

“Vibrates with eroticism, bruising laughs and dynamite performances from four attractive actors doing decidedly unattractive things,” wrote Rolling Stone’s Peter Travers.

Supplied Julia Roberts won an army of new admirers – and an Oscar – for playing the eponymous Erin Brockovich.

Erin Brockovich (iTunes, Google Play, YouTube)

Roberts deservedly won the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance in Steven Soderbergh’s pitch-perfect biopic.

As the unemployed single mother who becomes a legal assistant who almost single-handedly brings down a California power company accused of polluting a city’s water supply, Roberts brings chutzpah and a wily charm that can’t help but bring a smile to your face. Albert Finney co-stars.

“The arc of the tale may be conventional, but Roberts, in her most forceful dramatic performance, allows us to take in every moment through fresh, impassioned eyes,” wrote Entertainment Weekly’s Owen Gleiberman.

Supplied Rupert Everett all but steals My Best Friend’s Wedding from a headlining Julia Roberts.

My Best Friend’s Wedding (Netflix)

Australian director PJ Hogan followed up the magnificent Muriel’s Wedding with another crowdpleasing music-infused rom-com.

Roberts is Julianne Potter, a New York food critic who discovers that she has much deeper feelings for her old friend Michael (Dermot Mulroney) than she realised, just days before he’s about to be married to someone else. Cameron Diaz and Rupert Everett also feature.

“Any actress who can, in the same film, carry off slapstick, femme fatale-ism, nail-spitting cynicism and sweet vulnerability has something special going for her,” wrote Austin Chronicle’s Russell Smith.

Supplied Julia Roberts plays Dr Emma Brookner in The Normal Heart.

The Normal Heart (2014, Neon)

Roberts is part of the impressive ensemble (Mark Ruffalo, Taylor Kitsch, Jim Parsons. Alfred Molina, Jonathan Groff) assembled for this early 1980s-set drama (based on the 1985 play by Larry Kramer) about a New York writer who attempts to attract the attention of both the US government and the gay community towards the growing AIDS crisis.

She was nominated for an Emmy for her performance as Big Apple physician Dr Emma Brookner.

“Powerful, still full of anger, and hard to watch,” wrote Newsday’s Verne Gay.

GETTY IMAGES Richard Gere and Julia Roberts teamed up for Pretty Woman.

Pretty Woman (1990, Disney+)

The movie that truly made Roberts a star. She stars opposite Richard Gere in this romantic-comedy about a wealthy man who hires an escort, only to fall in love with her. Audiences around the globe followed suit.

It also features a memorable soundtrack that includes Go West, Roy Orbison’s classic title track and THAT worldwide No.1 from Roxette.

"A modern-day treatment of Pygmalion and Cinderella rolled into one, it is graced by first-class performances from two easy-on-the-eye stars and a sharp, funny script," wrote Empire magazine’s Toby Rose.

Supplied Owen Wilson and Jacob Tremblay starred alongside Roberts in Wonder.

Wonder (2017, Prime Video)

An uplifting and heartwarming take on R.J. Palacio’s much-loved 2012 novel about a boy, born with Treacher Collins syndrome, who becomes a source of inspiration to his new classmates and family.

Roberts plays Auggie Pullman’s mother Isabel with the requisite compassion and concern, but also a light touch. Owen Wilson, Mandy Patinkin, Daveed Diggs and Jacob Tremblay are all also quite brilliant.

“[Roberts] lifts every one of her scenes in Wonder to near-sublime places,” wrote The Times’ Kevin Maher.