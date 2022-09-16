Eight great movies that are turning 30 next year (and where you can watch them)

In 1993, both Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks pulled double duty on very disparate projects, while Harrison Ford went on the run and Sylvester Stallone headed into the future.

River Phoenix died of a drug overdose, Pablo Escobar was gunned down by Colombian police, Manchester United won the first English Premier League and UB40 topped the New Zealand singles’ charts for the year with a cover of an old Elvis Presley song.

1993 was also when the multiplex began to replace Aotearoa’s old picture places in earnest, as cinema owners sought to capitalise on Hollywood’s buoyant blockbuster industry and demand to see the latest spectacles on as big a screen (and with as loud a sound) as possible.

To coincide with the return of Heartbreak High on Netflix, a cult Aussie ‘90s young adult series first inspired by the 1993 movie The Heartbreak Kid, Stuff to Watch has wound the clock back and picked out eight great flicks that are turning 30 next year.

Supplied Sleepless in Seattle and Jurassic Park are among the fabulous movies turning 30 in 2023.

READ MORE:

* Netflix's Blonde, Disney's Pinocchio, Ticket to Paradise among September's must see movies

* Elizabeth: The movie that introduced the world to Cate Blanchett comes to Neon

* Samaritan: Very little joy in Sly Stallone's new Prime Video superhero movie

* Eight great Ryan Reynolds movies (and where you can watch them right now)



Getty Sylvester Stallone and Sandra Bullock joined forces for Demolition Man.

Demolition Man (iTunes, GooglePlay, YouTube)

The closer we get to its 2032 setting, the more hilariously prescient this action-comedy becomes.

A seemingly unlikely pairing of Bullock and Sylvester Stallone shine in this tale about a cryogenically frozen '90s cop who is thawed out when his arch nemesis (Wesley Snipes) sets about causing havoc in the more peace-loving future.

It's a supposed utopia, where people are fined for swearing, make no physical contact and Taco Bell is the only fast-food franchise left standing.

Supplied Harrison Ford goes on the run in The Fugitive.

The Fugitive (GooglePlay, iTunes)

Solid casting – Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones – terrific action sequences and fabulous pacing helped successfully distil Dr Richard Kimble's hunt for a one-armed man from 120 hour-long episodes to 130 minutes of riveting drama.

It was a tricky task. Until the Who Shot J.R? episode of Dallas, the series finale in 1967 was the highest-rated episode in the history of television. To date, the film remains the only big screen remake of a regular television series to be nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Supplied Daniel Day-Lewis headlines In the Name of the Father.

In the Name of the Father (Netflix)

Daniel Day-Lewis heads a brilliant all-star cast, that also includes Emma Thompson, Pete Postlethwaite and Tom Wilkinson, in this based-on-act drama about a lawyer who fights to clear the names of a father and son convicted of a bombing via a coerced confession.

To prepare for the role of Gerry Conlon, Day-Lewis lost more than 50 pounds in weight and also spent three days and nights in a jail cell, which included deliberately being kept awake all night and a nine-hour "interrogation" by real Special Branch officers.

Supplied After Jurassic Park, anything seemed possible.

Jurassic Park (Neon, GooglePlay, iTunes, AroVision, YouTube)

Thanks to nascent CGI technology and serial dreammaker (who incredibly was basically making Schindler's List at the same time) Steven Spielberg, the world finally had realistic-looking dinosaurs on screen.

Credit actors like Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and our own Sam Neill for making it all look seamless. Most importantly – it made anything seem possible.

Supplied Tom Hanks won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia (iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

As much a courtroom drama as a poignant love story, Jonathan Demme's tale sees Tom Hanks's lawyer battling not only AIDS, but also his former employers.

The terrific pairing of Hanks and Denzel Washington lends what could have been a rather maudlin affair its gravitas, while a terrifically evocative soundtrack includes songs especially written for the film by Neil Young and Bruce Springsteen.

supplied Anthony Hopkins starred opposite Emma Thompson in The Remains of the Day.

The Remains of the Day (Netflix)

Anthony Hopkins, Emma Thompson, Christopher Reeve and Hugh Grant star in this superb adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's book about the budding relationship between a butler and a housekeeper.

Director James Ivory and screenwriter Ruth Prawer Jhabvala (who apparently also had some assistance from Harold Pinter) do a magnificent job of creating an atmosphere of crackling emotional tension amid the main character's constraints of being staff members in an upper-class estate.

Forget Downton Abbey and it's small screen ilk, this is the upstairs/downstairs period drama you need to see.

Supplied Ben Kingsley and Liam Neeson were at the heart of Schindler’s List.

Schindler’s List (iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

As well as casting the likes of Ralph Fiennes, Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley, Stephen Spielberg's masterstroke was shooting this 1993 compelling and uplifting true-life World War II tale in black-and-white – with the use of shade and shadow echoing the light and dark natures of the story's main protagonists.

Then there's that score by John Williams, performed to heartbreaking effect by violinist Itzhak Perlman.

Supplied 21st Century technology would have solved a lot of the plot machinations and complications in Sleepless in Seattle.

Sleepless in Seattle (Neon rentals, iTunes, AroVision, Academy OnDemand)

Remember when Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan were cinema's dream pairing? This 1993 effort was the best of the lot, Hanks playing a widower whose son calls up a talkback radio show and whose story touches the heart of an unhappily-engaged woman (Ryan).

Modern technology would have solved a lot of the plot machinations and complications which ensue, but cinemagoers would have been much the poorer for it. Maybe as a double bill, you could also check out the film that inspired Sleepless and features prominently in it – 1957's An Affair to Remember (which is available to stream on Disney+).