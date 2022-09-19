Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

A second edition of Taskmaster: Champion of Champions will screen at 8.30pm on TVNZ 2 on September 21.

Taskmaster: Champion of Champions (8.30pm, Wednesday, September 21, TVNZ 2)

The time has finally come for another set of Taskmaster’s best and brightest to go head-to-head in the ultimate test to determine who is the champion of champions.

Bringing together winners from the past five Taskmaster seasons, comedians Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring return to battle it out, as Greg Davies and little Alex Horne set them yet another series of weird and wonderful tasks.

Get ready for more madcap mayhem, as these brave souls surrender their dignity once more.

Supplied Five former Taskmaster series winners line-up to take on a whole new set of challenges in Taskmaster: Champion of Champions.

Supplied Swipe With Caution delves into the use of dating apps in Aotearoa.

Swipe With Caution (8.40pm, Tuesday, September 20, TVNZ 1)

Dating apps have revolutionised the way we look for love – but can meeting strangers online ever really be safe? This documentary delves into the use of dating apps in Aotearoa, uncovering how they have transformed the way Kiwis find love over the past decade.

The producers promise powerful and compelling first-hand accounts from New Zealand victims involved in cases where things have gone terribly wrong. NZ Police, experts and victims also share how app users can best protect themselves when searching for love online.

Newshub Investigates: The Enchanter Tragedy (8.40pm, Tuesday, September 20, Three)

On March 20, 2022, 10 Kiwi blokes were returning from the “fishing trip of a lifetime” at the Three Kings Islands when catastrophe struck. Only five made it home alive.

Never-been-seen rescue footage and first responders’ audio help Newshub reporter Karen Rutherford investigate how this unfathomable tragedy unfolded and how those involved – the survivors, victims’ families and rescues – have all been forever impacted by the events of that night.

Supplied Brad Pitt is the leader of the pack in Fight Club.

Fight Club (9.30pm, Tuesday, September 20, Duke)

Based on Chuck Palahniuk’s novel, even more than 20 years on from its original release in 1999, this is not for the faint-hearted. Director David Fincher (Se7en) created a nightmarish world which was perfect for the globe’s pre-millennial tensions and now feels just as unsettling in these troubled and isolating times.

The late ‘90s answer to A Clockwork Orange, it originally seemed destined to cause the same controversy as Stanley Kubrick’s 1971 film. But while the graphic violence and extremely dark sense of humour leave the viewer exhausted as much as entertained, there’s a message in the madness – in 1999 it might have been a denouncement of consumerism, but now this feels like an unsettling, excoriating and quite brilliant examination of toxic masculinity.

Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham-Carter and Meatloaf star.

The Dead Lands (8.30pm, Wednesday, September 21, Whakaata Māori)

Toa Fraser directs this 2014 Kiwi action-adventure about the teenage son of a slain Maori chieftain who is out to avenge his father's murder. James Rolleston, Lawrence Makoare and Te Kohe Tuhaka star.

"A blast, and one that delivers an unexpected emotional wallop along with gore, thrills and spectacular scenery," wrote Salon.com's Andrew O’Hehir.

Supplied Courteney Cox plays Shining Vale’s Pat Phelps.

Shining Vale (9pm, Thursdays from September 22, SoHo)

Broadcast premiere for Friends and Cougar Town star Courteney Cox’s latest return to TV.

This is an eight-part horror comedy about a family who move to a small town and a house in which terrible atrocities have previously taken place.

Once the author of a hit "female empowerment" novel, Cox's Pat Phelps quickly becomes convinced she's either depressed or possessed by her new surroundings. Greg Kinnear and Rob Morrow also appear.

"Bolstered by a star turn from Cox and some fun throwbacks pitched alongside new takes on horrors past, this messy but fun genre mash-up makes for entertaining viewing,” wrote Empire magazine's Jordan King.

Brokeback Mountain (7.30pm, Friday, September 23, Bravo)

Heath Ledger, Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and Michelle Williams star in Ang Lee’s haunting, heartbreaking, Oscar-winning 2005 drama about a forbidden and secretive relationship between two cowboys.

"This film is determined to involve us in the naturalness and even inevitability of its epic, complicated love story," wrote Los Angeles Times’ Kenneth Turan.