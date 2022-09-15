The Handmaid's Tale: After last season's stumble, Moss-led drama regathers pace

Season five of The Handmaid's Tale will begin streaming on September 15.

REVIEW: As the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale opens (now streaming on Neon), June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) literally has blood on her hands.

Her elaborate plan to intercept her former master and tormentor Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) after he had been swapped for 22 women as part of a prisoner exchange between the US and Gilead government worked perfectly. Trapping him in no-man’s land near the Canadian border, she and her angry mob had cornered him – and meted out justice.

“I killed him,” she dreamily triumphs, while oblivious to any further questioning from her husband Luke (O. T. Fagbenle). Later, while tucking into a hearty pancake breakfast, she rather detachedly announces that, “everything tastes better when Fred’s dead”.

The fourth season of The Handmaid's Tale initially looked like it had lost its way a little.

But while others begin plotting who to take down next, June starts to have visions – and remorse about the events of the night before. Despite Luke’s protests, she makes a full confession to the Toronto police. When they won’t press charges, due to the act taking place outside of their jurisdiction, she feels even more bereft.

“There just can’t be no punishment,” she wails. “That’s between you and your deity,” comes the matter-of-fact reply.

Supplied Elisabeth Moss’ June is looking and acting increasingly world-weary, jaded and cynical, as her fight to end Gilead rumbles on – and escalates.

There is one person eager for June to face the music. Waterford’s wife Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) is on the warpath, particularly incensed by receiving not only his ring – but also his ring finger – as evidence of his demise.

Moved to a more secure location by authorities – for the protection of her and her unborn child – she’s determined that Waterford should be buried in Gilead. “Any civilised country would have the decency to allow it,” she rages.

While acquiescing to investigate her request, US government operative Mark Tuello (Sam Jaeger) also takes time out to warn June of impending trouble.

“Serena is scared – and scared is very dangerous Ms Osborne. Gilead are also scared. A handmaid killing a master – I don’t think they are going to let that stand.”

Supplied For a show that was starting to go nowhere fast, essentially in circles between Gilead and Canada, it finally feels like The Handmaid’s Tale might be progressing towards some ultimate triumph – or tragedy.

Directed by Moss herself, this first instalment of the new batch of 10 episodes certainly puts all the pieces in place for an intriguing run ahead. Everything seems set for a showdown between the two main female protagonists. For a show that was starting to go nowhere fast, essentially in circles between Gilead and Canada, it finally feels like it might be progressing towards some ultimate triumph – or tragedy

It would be nice though to have a sense of how many seasons screenwriter Bruce Miller has left to fill, having long left Margaret Atwood’s source material’s rather ambiguous ending far behind.

As always, it’s Strahovski and Moss’ sterling work that helps sell the drama, the latter’s June looking and acting increasingly world-weary, jaded and cynical, as her fight to end Gilead rumbles on – and escalates.

