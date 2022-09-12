Gaslit: Julia Roberts is superb as 'the mouth of the south' in Prime Video's political thriller

Gaslit is now available to stream on Prime Video.

REVIEW: Sean Penn might be virtually unrecognisable, but it’s Julia Roberts who deserves all the plaudits for her performance in Gaslit (which begins streaming on Prime Video on September 16).

She plays the real-life Margaret Mitchell, a celebrity socialite who also just happened to be the wife of President Richard Nixon’s loyal Attorney General John N. Mitchell (Penn).

As Mr Robot creator Robbie Pickering’s early 1970s-set eight-part political thriller (inspired by the first season of the Slate podcast Slow Burn) opens, opinion within the Republican party is divided as to her true worth.

Some see her as the secret weapon that will ensure the president’s re-election, others believe “the mouth of the south” will be his demise. Her name recognition, easy relationship with the press and outspoken views – on the Vietnam War in particular – are certainly causing her husband – and the overall administration – plenty of headaches.

SUPPLIED From a hooker with a heart of gold to a single-mom who took on a corporate polluter, the Georgia-born actor has certainly played some memorable roles.

“I will say how I feel,” she says, defying John’s ban on solo appearances or interviews, “If that gets me banned from Air Force One – then I’ll fly commercial.”

“All those journalists, they’re not your friends,” John retorts, “They just can’t take their eyes off a good show.”

Supplied Sassy, strident in her opinions and second-to-no-one, Julia Roberts’ Margaret Mitchell is a compelling presence whenever she is on screen.

Then there’s her ongoing stoush with the First Lady – Pat Nixon. A belated calendar clash of competing fundraising events seen as a deliberate manipulation in Margaret’s eyes. “Bay of pigs was a misunderstanding, this was an encroachment,” she seethes.

It’s against this backdrop that those around Nixon campaign began to step up their defeat-the-Democrats-by-any-means-necessary operations, schemes that would result in one of America’s biggest-ever political scandals and a decidedly difficult time for Margaret Mitchell herself.

Supplied Sean Penn’s prosthetics and make-up took around three-and-a-half hours to apply each day.

Like the early seasons of Homeland or Billions, Pickering sets his scene brilliantly, filling his impressively assembled ensemble with fabulous character actors like Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), Betty Gilpin (Nurse Jackie) and Boardwalk Empire’s Shea Whigham. The production design and costuming is top notch, while the prosthetics on Penn (which took three-and-a-half hours for him to put on each day) are truly something else.

At its heart though is Roberts. Sassy, strident in her opinions and second-to-no-one, her Margaret is a compelling presence whenever she is on screen. While she missed out on an Emmy nomination, don’t be surprised to see her in amongst the nominees at the upcoming Golden Globes.

Gaslit begins screening on Prime Video on September 16.