Little Demon: Disney+'s new edgy animated satanic sitcom boasts a soft centre

REVIEW: It’s not for the faint-hearted or easily offended, but there are definitely laughs to be had from Disney+’s latest adult animated comedy.

Yes, the sight of the anarchic, acerbic and bodily-fluid fixated Little Demon (which begins streaming on the Mouse House’s streamer from September 20) sitting alongside the princess musicals and the best of Pixar is likely to unnerve some parents, but really this doesn’t feel that much out of place alongside Fox animation staples like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and Solar Opposites.

And besides, with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon as an executive producer you should at least have some idea of what to expect.

Supplied Beneath all provocative imagery and edgy humour is a surprisingly sweet tale about a father and his estranged teenage daughter.

READ MORE:

* Heartbreak High: Kiwi Rachel House the scene-stealer of Netflix's superb update

* American Gigolo: Smart, slick contemporary update of 1980 cult classic set to debut

* The 101 Scariest Horror Movie Moments of All Time: Shudder gathers together the best frights



Thirteen-year-old Christina (Lucy DeVito) always wondered why she and her mother Laura (Aubrey Plaza) were always moving towns. Amongst the 14 relocations in eight years, this latest one has felt the most egregious.

Shifting in the middle of Seventh Grade has forced her to restart her studies with a whole new group of kids. And the fact that Delaware’s more than 225-year-old Middletown Junior High’s motto is “we’re not racist anymore” doesn’t exactly inspire confidence in their ability to provide progressive education.

Supplied Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza voice mother and daughter Christina and Laura in Little Demon.

With near immaculate timing, Christina’s first school day coincides with her first period. As she rushes to the bathroom, she encounters classmate Bennigan (Eugene Cordero) being bullied.

Sensing an opportunity to humiliate someone else, the bullies then turn their attentions – and cellphone – towards Christina. While initially flailing and failing to get out of shot, she suddenly finds herself possessing incredible strength and psychic abilities, which literally cause her tormentors heads to explode. “I’m not a proponent of violence, but that was irrefutably cathartic,” Bennigan marvels.

As they emerge outside, it’s clear dark forces are at work. A maelstrom has opened up – sucking everything towards it. An explanation is forthcoming as her mother arrives at the school – at speed: “I’ve been putting this off. Your dad is the devil and you are his moral conduit to Earth. That hole in the sky is so he can find you now that your vagina has become a homing device.”

“You said my dad was dead,” an aghast Christina cries.

“Actually, I said he was not alive,” comes the deadpan reply.

Despite her mother’s dire warnings, Christina isn’t unkeen to meet her Satanic papa. Unfortunately, there are also a few others, alerted by the “portal”, who are also keen to catch up with him. That includes the man (Michael Shannon) “fighting for the forces of evil for the Supreme Pontiff of the Universal Church” (better known as the bloke hired by the pope to keep the Devil at a distance) and his mini-van full of mercenaries. So, even as Satan (Danny DeVito, yes Lucy’s Dad) tries to woo Christina with promises of an anarchist, socialist utopia they can rule together, if only she’ll join him in the metaphysical realm, he’s also facing a very real threat to his continued existence. And then there’s the angry woman he gaslit – and abandoned – around 14 years ago.

Scatological gags, visceral violence and what could be best described as “off-colour” jokes abound in this series created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. But beneath all provocative imagery and edgy humour is a surprisingly sweet tale about a father and his estranged teenage daughter getting to know one another.

ITN The star took on Danny's iconic role as The Penguin in Matt Reeves' 2022 movie.

That they are voice by a father-daughter combo just gives it extra pathos – and humour. Fast-paced and potty-mouthed, it offers perfect late-night escapism.

Also listen out for a cadre of celebrity cameos during the season, with everyone from Mel Brooks to Rhea Perlman, Dave Bautista, Patrick Wilson and Arnold Schwarzenegger scheduled to make an appearance.

Little Demon debuts on Disney+ on September 21.