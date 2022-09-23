Blue Crush: Why Neon has the perfect low-brow mush to watch this long-weekend

Blue Crush is now available to stream on Neon.

Blue Crush

This film was one of my favourite growing up and the perfect light watch when you’re wanting to give your brain a bit of a rest.

In Blue Crush, we meet a group of girlfriends, who are living the dream surfing on Hawaii's North Shore, famous for some of the biggest and best waves in the world.

One of the girls, Anne Marie (played by Kate Bosworth) is putting herself through a gruelling training regime every morning, to try to make a comeback into the world of professional series. Anne Marie was a rising star in the surfing world as a younger woman, but brush with death during a traumatic wipe out knocked her confidence and ability.

As is common with this genre, a male love interest is thrown in the mix and threatens both Anne Marie’s surfing and her relationship with her friends.

If you’re into surfing, gorgeous landscapes and need some low-brow mush to watch on a cosy weekend, Blue Crush fits the bill perfectly.

Supplied Blue Crush turned Kate Bosworth into an international star.

READ MORE:

* Eight great movies leaving Neon this month

* Hotel for Dogs: One of the cutest canine cinematic capers of all-time hits Neon

* Eight great movies that are turning 30 next year (and where you can watch them)

* The Handmaid's Tale: After last season's stumble, Moss-led drama regathers pace

* Family still seeking justice feature in new documentary on death of Kiwi-born woman on Thailand's 'Death Island'



Supplied Death on the Beach opens with the tragic story of Wellington-born Chrissie Annesley, who took a trip of a lifetime to the tropical haven of Koh Tao in 2015. Two weeks after her arrival, she was found dead in a beach hut.

Death on the Beach

This true crime reality television series explores the mysterious murders of multiple young British tourists while holidaying in Koh Tao, Thailand.

Death on the Beach opens with the tragic story of Chrissie Annesley, who took a trip of a lifetime to the tropical haven of Koh Tao in 2015. Two weeks after her arrival, she was found dead in a beach hut.

Wellington-born Annesley – and her family – aren’t the first to experience a tragedy a Koh Tao, as her death joined a growing list of Brits who died on the island between 2012 and 2016.

The documentary portrays the frustration the families of those who died have faced, after many of the deaths of young tourists were ruled accidental or due to natural causes.

Annesley’s father, Boyne Annesley, has said he hoped the documentary would deter others from visiting the island, which has since been dubbed “Death Island”.

If you’re into true crime, you’re going to enjoy the mysterious story underlining this series. However, the frustration of the parents who are still desperately searching for answers does make this a grim watch.

Supplied Carmilla is now available to stream on Neon.

Carmilla

This film may be classed as a horror, but the underlying theme is romance, as a young girl cut off from the world starts to understand who she is, and what she has been missing out on.

Carmilla tells the story of Lara (played by Hannah Rae), a 15-year-old girl who lives in complete isolation with her father (Greg Wise) and her strict teacher, Miss Fontaine (Jessica Raine).

Lara’s life takes an unexpected turn with the arrival of Carmilla (Devrim Lingnau), who enters the narrative after her carriage crashes nearby the secluded home.

Lara soon becomes enchanted by Carmilla, as aspects of her sexuality and desires are exposed by the stranger in her home.

This deeply upsets Miss Fontaine, and the three women become enmeshed in a fiery, toxic love triangle.

If you’re looking for something spooky, yet romantic, Carmilla will certainly pique your interest.

SUPPLIED Elizabeth is now available to stream on Neon.

Elizabeth

Before there was Queen Elizabeth II, the much-loved monarch who reigned for more than 70 years, there was Elizabeth I, who reigned over England at a time of political crisis.

The film begins with Elizabeth I’s (played by Cate Blanchett) succession to the throne in 1558, when the monarch was freed from her house arrest at the Tower of London, where she was imprisoned due to being accused of treason against her sister Queen Mary I.

Elizabeth follows the journey of the Queen's reign, and how she proved to her country and those around her that she was not the weak woman some believed her to be.

Elizabeth makes momentous moves to bring stability to her country, and vows never to marry, instead giving her body to England and earning the name “the Virgin Queen”.

History buffs and monarchists will enjoy this retelling of Elizabeth’s reign, even with the sprinkle of dramatics, and with Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing, there’s no time like the present to brush up on your royal history.