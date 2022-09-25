All Together Now: Eden's already canned British singing comp lacks an X Factor

All Together Now sees singers attempt to win over 100 "judges" in just a manner of minutes.

REVIEW: Should the makers of The Masked Singer NZ be worried?

As the second season drifts along, revealing a predictable mix of “performers” from Three’s other shows to a scarcely interested public, the wider Warner Bros. Discovery stable already appears to be auditioning replacements.

That’s the only explanation there can be for the belated arrival of BBC singing show All Together Now (which debuts on Eden at 8.30pm on Friday, September 30). First airing more than four-and-a-half years ago, it was actually cancelled 15 months later. However, that hasn’t stopped the format being picked up by countries everywhere from Brazil to Finland, Denmark, Australia, Malaysia and the Ukraine.

Hosted by upbeat British comedian Rob Beckett, the UK original is best described as The X Factor-meets- 1 vs. 100. Aspiring singing stars attempt to win over a wall of vocal coaches, tribute acts and other “professional” musical artistes (everyone from a Mediaeval Banquet performer to a singing dentist, gospel choir director and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell) by belting out a tune with such force and skill that they just have to jump to their feet and join in.

Supplied All Together Now will begin screening on Eden on Friday, September 30.

READ MORE:

* The Handmaid's Tale: After last season's stumble, Moss-led drama regathers pace

* Heartbreak High: Kiwi Rachel House the scene-stealer of Netflix's superb update

* American Gigolo: Smart, slick contemporary update of 1980 cult classic set to debut

* Gaslit: Julia Roberts is superb as 'the mouth of the south' in Prime Video's political thriller

* Remembering the year the Spice Girls fell apart



Each of the six heats features 13 contestants, with the one to get the most bums off seats qualifying automatically for the final. Those finishing second and third re-perform with a second song in a sudden-death playoff, while, if there’s a tie between two competitors, “the 100” is asked to choose their favourite.

It’s all light-and-frothy fun, as Liverpudlian image editors, London data analysts, Kent PE teachers and former Hartlepool McDonald’s workers showcase their range and power on a range of predictable standards from Ain’t No Mountain to Proud Mary, Delilah, One Night Only and Your Song.

Most get a reasonably enthusiastic response from those judging them, although it is heartwrenching watching those who fail to get early risers frantically try to find a way to turn the tide. Beckett offers the occasional aside while the action unfolds and then gently grills the panel to find why or why not they backed a particular performer.

Supplied Comedian Rob Beckett is joined by former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell for All Together Now.

However, beneath all the family-friendly feel-good facade, there’s a certain amount of cynicism that surrounds the show. Not only do episodes feel padded out to a needless 90-minute running time via looks behind-the-scenes at the “characters” amongst “the 100”, but we’re also subjected to inane banter around what Geri had during the dinner break (hummus) and accusations as to who blocked the toilet (we do learn though that the artist-formerly-known-as-Ginger-Spice does a mean impersonation of both The Muppets’ Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy).

And some of them also appear to playing their own game. Cabaret compere Paulus seemed to delight in deliberately remaining steadfastly seated whatever the situation, sniffily dismissing Wigan restaurant singer’s crowd-pleasing Puccini-Guns’N’Roses mash-up while those around him were losing their minds and singularly unimpressed by the brilliantly named girl group The Sundaes.

Supplied In All Together Now, aspiring singing stars attempt to win over a wall of vocal coaches, tribute acts and other “professional” musical artistes.

But even he couldn’t resist the less-that-subtle, subliminal messaging of Gold Kay’s rendition of Lionel Ritchie’s All Night Long (“Once you get started you can't sit down”), or the tide of emotion that swept over everyone during the suspiciously placed “final act” of the night.

It all felt just a little too convenient – and manipulative. Still, if you enjoy the essential surprise of an unexpectedly strong singer, or the schadenfreude of a confident performer failing to win over a crowd (rather than watching a celebrity in disguise butcher your favourite song), then this might be an enjoyable enough way to while away a lazy Friday night.

All Together Now debuts on Eden at 8.30pm on Friday, September 30.