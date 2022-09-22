Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts: A fitting tribute to our late Queen hits DocPlay

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts is now available to stream on DocPlay.

Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts (DocPlay)

With a plethora of royal documentaries, shows and commentary on offer since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, it would be easy to miss this 2022 montage-heavy offering by the late Roger Mitchell –previously best known as the director of Notting Hill.

A Portrait in Parts forgoes interviews – or commentary – and instead is simply a compilation of footage from many decades of the Queen’s reign. But it is compiled as a fun, often amusing and definitely complimentary view of the late Monarch.

There is no new or revealing information here, but is a fitting tribute, and fun watch and a nice collection of footage showing how the longest reigning Queen grew into the role she held for seven decades.

– Amberleigh Jack

Supplied Elizabeth: A Portrait in Parts is simply a compilation of footage from many decades of the Queen's reign – but the result is fun, compelling viewing.

AP In this photo from 1960, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose on the lawn of Scotland’s Balmoral Castle.

Queen and Country

As a Gen Z, I didn’t grow up feeling a profound connection to the royal family. When Her Majesty passed, I wanted to dive deeper into the life of the matriarch who meant so much to so many people.

Queen and Country is a pleasant watch that takes the viewer on an English tour of Queen Elizabeth II’s life, from her urban home in London to the quiet Scottish countryside.

While you may not have any strong thoughts or feelings about the Queen, feeling the intimacy of where the late Monarch spent the private moments of her life is at once peaceful and beautiful – and also informative. As they say, knowledge is power.

- Lyric Waiwiri-Smith

Supplied Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock is now streaming on Apple TV+

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (Apple TV+)

Modern reboots of ‘80s favourites can be a bit hit and miss, but the Jim Henson company’s modernised first season of one of Henson’s most beloved musical children’s shows pays homage to the original, while making the season modern enough for today’s kids to enjoy.

The show is still set in a world behind and below the human world (or Outer Space for our Fraggle friends). The workaholic Doozers and the grumpy Gorgs, together with the Fraggle favourites Red, Wembley and Gobo have returned and Uncle Travelling Matt still spends his time exploring the human world.

The theme song is new, the animation has improved and the show has been modernised, but the dog Sprocket still barks at the small explorers, the show’s ideas of friendship, community and environmental importance are still superbly relevant, and any kids of the ‘80s will still find themselves singing “worries for another day” – long after their own children have switched off the first episode of this first series. – Amberleigh Jack

Amazon Prime One Night in Miami is now available to stream on Prime Video.

One Night in Miami (Prime Video)

This ambitious film seeks to shed light on a night in Miami that brought four of the biggest African-American names of the 1960s – boxer Mohammed Ali, American football player Jim Brown, civil rights activist Malcolm X and singer Sam Cooke – together.

The film is something of a true story that has been told in an almost entirely fictionalised way by director Regina Hall – no one really knows what was said, or philosophised, between the four men in a cramped one bedroom motel room, but that doesn’t take away the awe it inspires for the viewer watching these heavyweights interact.

It’s one of those movies you want, if only at least some parts, to be true so badly. It’s an incredible watch – and the ending might just have you reaching for tissues.

- Lyric Waiwiri-Smith