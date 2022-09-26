Stuff to Watch: Your guide to the week's best on Sky and free-to-air TV

Hunted Australia (8.30pm, Tuesdays from September 27, TVNZ 2)

Have you ever asked yourself: If you had to disappear tomorrow and a team of elite investigators equipped with cutting-edge technology was looking for you, could you evade capture?

It’s the question at the heart of this new Australian reality competition, as nine pairs of ordinary Ockers become fugitives for 21 adrenaline-fuelled days.

With limited funds and resources, those on the run must think of ingenious ways to survive and remain undetected, as they traverse the state of Victoria. With some of the world’s best investigators selected from the Australian Federal Police, Australian Defence Force, cyber-analysis, special-ops and private security, using their expertise and replicated powers of state to track them down, it will be no easy task.

“An incredibly silly show – and I have watched every minute of it,” wrote The Sydney Morning Herald’s Craig Mathieson, who also dubbed it “Tom Clancy’s Amazing Race”.

Supplied In Hunted Australia, nine pairs of ordinary Ockers become fugitives for 21 adrenaline-fuelled days, as some of the world’s best investigators attempt to track them down.

Supplied Kaley Cuoco is The Flight Attendant.

The Flight Attendant (9.35pm, Tuesdays from September 27, Prime)

Those who associate Kaley Cuoco only with The Big Bang Theory’s Penny Hofstadter are in for a shock, as this 2020 hit finally makes its long-awaited, free-to-air debut.

There might be some similarities between the long-running sitcom’s waitress-turned-pharmaceutical sales rep and The Flight Attendant’s Cassie Bowden, but this character allows the 35-year-old American actor to display her aptitude for a darker and more dramatic fare.

Based on Christopher A. Bohjalian’s book of the same name, this eight-part series is a slick, stylish, pitch-black comedy that hooks you early and has more than enough intrigue and mystery in its eight-parts to ensure its binge worthiness.

From the Saul Bass/Bond-esque animated opening titles to the regular use of split-screens, often to hilarious juxtapositional effect, there’s a swagger about Flight Attendant that disarms the viewer and draws you into Cassie’s world. If you enjoyed Killing Eve or Barry, then it’s more than likely you’ll get a kick out of this.

The Black Ferns - Wāhine Toa (8.30pm, Thursdays from September 29, Prime)

What does it take to be a Black Fern? What sort of challenges do these athletes face in their build-up to next month’s Women’s Rugby World Cup?

These issues are tackled in this two-part documentary which profiles seven rugby players, including the experienced Portia Woodman, rising star Patricia Maliepo and the now former Black Ferns’ captain Les Elder.

Besides showing the team on the field, the series, shot during the past two years, also takes a peek into players’ homes and looks at how they combine their personal lives with their sporting commitments.

Supplied Michael Keaton and Rachel McAdams teamed up for Spotlight.

Spotlight (8.30pm, Saturday, October 1, Whakaata Māori)

A clever, compelling and character-filled combination of All the Presidents' Men, Zodiac and Sleepers, the 2016 Academy Awards Best Picture winner is both a fantastic recreation of a small group of journalists' determination to get to the truth and paean to the dying art of in-depth investigative journalism.

Writer-director Tom McCarthy does a superb job of keeping all the story strands taut and judges the pacing perfectly, knowing just when to drive the story on and when to linger to add that extra layer of emotional depth. It helps that he has such a superb ensemble cast. Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams and Mark Ruffalo may be the standouts, but they are ably supported by the likes of Liev Schreiber, a scene-stealing Stanley Tucci, Billy Crudup and Paul Guilfoyle.

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story (8.30pm, Monday, October 3, Whakaata Māori)

"Any girl can be glamorous, all she has to do is sit still and look stupid."

Yes, Austrian emigre Hedy Lamarr might have been best known for her face (she was apparently the model for Disney's Snow White and DC's Catwoman), but as Alexandra Dean's absorbing 2017 documentary reveals she also possessed a razor-sharp and creative mind.

Without her, the film argues, there would be no wifi or bluetooth – and yet she never received any compensation from the US government for her groundbreaking radio frequency invention.

Supplied In Winning Time, Jason Clarke plays former Los Angeles Lakes coach Jerry West.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (9.30pm, Mondays from October 3, Prime)

Those who have seen and enjoyed Adam McKay’s cinematic offerings like The Other Guys, Don’t Look Up and, most notably, The Big Short will know what to expect from the free-to-air debut of this smart and slickly told, sometimes hilarious 10-part basketball-themed black comedy.

There are plenty of verbal and visual gags, memorable one-liners and fourth-wall-breaking moments, as John C. Reilly’s eccentric entrepreneur and aspiring NBA franchise owner Dr Jerry Buss regularly shares his thoughts and observations with the audience.

No doubt lured by the attraction of working with McKay, there’s a truly impressive roster of supporting stars, running the gamut from Oscar-winners like Sally Field and Adrien Brody, to immersive talents like Tracy Letts, Julianne Nicholson and Gillian Jacobs.