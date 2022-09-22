Sidney: Apple TV+ doco a fitting tribute to an actor who forged his own path

REVIEW: What’s striking about Reginald Hudlin’s new documentary on the late, legendary screen icon Sidney Poitier is how much of a terrific storyteller the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor truly was.

Leaning in towards the camera, his face filling the frame, the Bahamian-raised youngest of seven children weaves elegant, erudite and evocative tales, as he recalls everything from his innocent early childhood (growing up on Cat Island, he didn’t see a car or a mirror until he visited Nassau aged 11) to run-ins with a Florida chapter of the Klu Klux Klan as a teenager and the highs and lows of his 50-year career.

In fact, if there’s one fault about the fascinating Sidney (which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and begins streaming on Apple TV+ on September 23), it’s that it could have done with more of the nonagenarian’s reminiscences, fortunately captured by Hudlin shortly before Poitier’s death on January 6 this year.

Instead, they’re supplemented, not only by fabulous archival radio and television interviews with the man himself, but also modern-day “commentary” from the likes of Spike Lee, Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Morgan Freeman, Poitier’s two wives and six daughters, Oprah Winfrey and Barbra Streisand. While most seem appropriate choices, executive producer Winfrey adds the least, while Striesand is perhaps the most surprising, until you learn that she, Paul Newman and Poitier set up a production company which allowed the three of them full creative control over projects in return for eschewing any upfront salaries.

It’s one of many “revelations” those who only know him for his performances in the likes of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, To Sir, With Love and In the Heat of the Night (incredibly three films that were released in the same year, 1967, dubbed here beautifully as “the Summer of Sidney”) will discover. You’ll learn how he was born three months premature (and not expected to survive), was taught to read by a Jewish waiter in New York, adjusted his accent by listening to radio host Norman “Sir Silken Speech” Brokenshire and made decisions based on what he thought his beloved parents – tomato farmers Reginald and Evelyn Porter – would have done (a philosophy which saw him turn down one particular project, despite the lucrative payday it would have resulted in).

There are interesting anecdotes from some of Poitier’s most significant and biggest films (running the gamut from The Defiant Ones to his Oscar-winning turn in Lilies of the Field and the surprising success of the Gene Wilder-Richard Pryor comedy he directed – Stir Crazy), as well plenty of insight into his long-standing friendship – and occasional feuds – with contemporary Harry Belafonte. The latter hilariously claims that Poitier’s career was made on “garbage”, because it was only due to the fact that Belfonte had to take an extra shift at his “day job” that his understudy Poitier was on stage when a Broadway producer came calling, which led to the project where he was spotted by Hollywood talent scouts.

Their actual falling out though came much later, when they disagreed over how best to “commemorate” the life and death of beloved civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. They didn’t speak for many months.

While Hudlin (whose own credits include helming Eddie Murphy comedy Boomerang and directing Chadwick Boseman in Marshall) doesn’t delve too much into Poitier’s marital troubles (he carried on an affair with actor Diahann Carroll for six years while still married to first wife Juanita Hardy) and ignores his brief, controversial time in the army during World War II, it doesn’t shy away from the decline of his cultural cache in the early 1970s, as Black audiences embraced the rise of Blaxploitation as an alternative to what they perceived to be his “cosy, white liberal-friendly” dramas.

A well-rounded portrait and celebration of a Hollywood great who was determined to make his status mean something.

Sidney begins streaming on Apple TV+ on September 23.