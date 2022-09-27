You, Me & Anxiety: Robyn Malcolm, Todd Muller open up on powerful TVNZ documentary

REVIEW: Robyn Malcolm calls it “the other pandemic”.

One which – as she reveals in a new TVNZ documentary that debuts tonight (at 8.45pm on TVNZ 1, before becoming available to stream on TVNZ+) – she has intimate experience with.

The “actor, mother and occasional s... stirrer”, best known for playing characters such as Outrageous Fortune’s Cheryl West and Shortland Street’s Ellen Crozier, admits to piling vegetables on her bed and attempting to call her mother via the microwave and simply not feeling well enough to leave the house, as part of debilitating panic attacks she has experienced over a number of years.

READ MORE:

* All Together Now: Eden's already canned British singing comp lacks an X Factor

* The Handmaid's Tale: After last season's stumble, Moss-led drama regathers pace

* Heartbreak High: Kiwi Rachel House the scene-stealer of Netflix's superb update

* Gaslit: Julia Roberts is superb as 'the mouth of the south' in Prime Video's political thriller



Supplied Robyn Malcolm is the host of the new TVNZ documentary You, Me & Anxiety.

As the host of You, Me & Anxiety, the second of eight one-off Documentary NZ instalments screening on the state broadcaster over the next two months, Malcolm not only shares her own mental health travails, but also those of three other high-profile New Zealanders who often tearfully open up about some of the lowest moments of their life.

TVNZ Breakfast host Jenny-May Clarkson shares how she has dealt with five years of constant anxiety, which often manifested itself just as the camera trained on her while she was reading the nightly sports news. Kiwi musician Ladyhawke talks about how she has been painfully shy and suffered from low self-esteem from the age of 13, self-medicating with alcohol until around eight years ago.

And former National Party leader Todd Muller painfully recounts how his teenage dream of becoming Prime Minister was scuppered within a week of becoming the Leader of the Opposition in 2020.

Ross Giblin Todd Muller says his long-held dream of becoming a political leader quickly became a nightmare, as he found himself overwhelmed by anxiety in 2020.

“Everything was going to plan until day five. I had this incredible sensation in my head ... got sweaty, with waves of nausea and dry retching. When I got home, I burst into tears and sobbed for 40 minutes. The same thing happened again two to three days later,” he confesses to Malcolm, adding that he only told his wife about what he was feeling – “thoughts so powerful they felt like a physical presence”.

Describing himself as “broken”, it was only when he pulled the plug on his short tenure that he felt some relief, the resulting messages of support that came in from around the country as to his plight both “massively healing” and his “first insight into how systemic this was”.

Citing statistics that suggest anxiety now affects 1 in 4 New Zealanders and that mental health medications have increased by 50% over the last decade, Malcolm also talks to her clinical psychologist sister Suze about potential causes and ways of mitigating the effects, before seeking out some alternative therapies from around the motu – everything from a Wellington-based swim group to laughter yoga classes and a University of Otago study involving the controlled use of ketamine.

Witty, warm and a welcoming presence, Malcolm makes for an erudite and entertaining guide to what is a complex and sometimes difficult topic to discuss. This may just be one of the most important, emotional and enlightening local documentaries you see all year.

You, Me & Anxiety debuts at 8.45pm on TVNZ 1 on Tuesday, September 27. It will then be available to stream on TVNZ+.