Handmaid’s torture: Why do we keep watching this theological drama?

Angela Barnett hails from Taradale and her tūrangawaewae is Piha. She’s a writer, body image activist, mother, and lover of wigs.

OPINION: My 15-year-old son, my partner and I are on the couch watching episode two of the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Hulu/AP June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) is fighting a fight we all want to see, writes Angela Barnett.

It’s possible they would prefer to be following a dystopian world containing gangster aliens and ethical cowgirls, but hey – they agreed. There was no coercion.

And there’s this scene, it’s awkward as hell, where one of the commanders – a top guy in Gilead, who looks like a young Harvey Weinstein but one who hasn’t eaten for six months – is meeting a potential new handmaid and he’s offering her a large chocolate that looks like a cocoa-covered testicle. It’s big, this chocolate, and the sexual connotations and power imbalance are creepy.

As we all sigh and roll our eyes at the grossness of the scene, I realise why I keep coming back to this show, even though most of the TV viewing world (ie. my friends and I) agree that the best seasons were in the past, with one and two.

It’s because we’re allowed to be shocked at the blatant sexism and misogyny of this theological state and drama, but in real life, it’s harder to be overt about such things. You know, because things are not as bad as they used to be for women (except in the United States – more on that soon).

But with Gilead, we see it and hate on it together.

That commander is such a snake! Slimeball! A-hole!

Away from the couch and The Handmaid’s Tale, plenty of sexist behaviour goes unchecked – a father lording over family decisions, a joke about tits in the office, the sexism and racism inherent in pay gaps, women doing most of the school pick-ups. But if we march around saying “Screw the patriarchy!” there are moans and eye rolls. We’re being too much.

But when we’re all hating on Gilead and the power men have over women and their bodies, I feel unified with the men in my life. We watch in horror, together. They agree with me that it’s awful. Unbearable. Unallowable. It visually shows them how bad misogyny can get when it goes unchecked, and nothing in Margaret Atwood’s original book hasn’t happened in real life.

Plus, June Osborne​ (Elisabeth​ Moss) is fighting a fight we all want to see. She keeps wanting to return to Gilead (and I do too – I’m bored with all the scenes in Canada but also feel weird about that because in Gilead women are beaten, humiliated, emotionally manipulated and abused, they get fingers cut off and genitals chopped out but I can’t stop watching from behind a cushion) because she is challenging the system that saw her being repeatedly raped and with no rights to her body.

Supplied Elisabeth Moss stars as June Osborne in The Handmaid’s Tale, which is based on Margaret Atwood’s 1985 book of the same name.

I want to see someone fighting what seems impossible to beat because we need hope, especially now with what has happened to Roe v Wade.

Women and girls are raped, beaten, abused, emotionally manipulated and killed every day.

We know the stats: 90% of adult rape victims are women. Adolescents aged 14 to 17 are most likely to experience sexual assault. We are so used to these horrific statistics that it’s like we no longer see them. During the #MeToo movement, I was sad to see so many of my friends share those two words on social media.

Now, with the overturning of Roe v Wade, women in many US states have lost their reproductive rights to legally have an abortion.

When this happened in June, Atwood posted a photo on Instagram, sipping from a mug that said “I told you so”. Except she was not being smug about it.

It was something she hoped she would never see and has said she wrote The Handmaid's Tale as a warning so that it wouldn’t come true.

In 1985 when the book came out it was banned in many circles, and she was dubbed “crazy Margaret”.

At the time, nobody thought a religious takeover was possible in the US. It seemed far-fetched then and even in 2017 when the television series came out. Now, it’s not that much of a leap to imagine a theocracy that controls women's bodies.

Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in favour of a high school football coach insisting his team pray on the field after games. The US has decided to give taxpayer funds to religious schools.

What next – a ban on contraception and non-reproductive sex? The plot may be dragging in the latest season of The Handmaid’s Tale, but real life is making it scarier.

Right now, I need a superhero so I can dream.

I don’t like Gilead. I hate the leaders. I hate what it represents. I hate the treatment of human beings, especially those with wombs.

But here I am, back in this tortuous show for another round along with many others because of June.

Supplied Angela Barnett says the best seasons of The Handmaid’s Tale were one and two.

I love to watch her and I love it that Moss is also directing this entire series.

June’s not guilt free – after watching what happened to Fred’s body, I couldn’t stop humming that song Maneater – but never has any actor stared so intently into our lounges.

Even though we know she’s unhinged, we fear what she’ll do. We can’t turn away because she’s fighting for her daughter and for freedom for women's bodies.

My son is reading The Handmaid’s Tale right now (he’s bored – there are not enough gangster aliens, but he’s persisting) and I’m glad as we need to hear and see these stories.

Gilead has to be gross and engrossing to keep us hooked. And if watching season five is the best way to get agitated about women not having rights over their bodies and about the violence women’s bodies endure every day, then I’m all for it.