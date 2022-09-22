Maigret: Gerard Depardieu's brilliance makes this one of 2022's must-see movies

Maigret (M, 89 mins) Directed by Patrice Leconte ****½

Between 1931 and 1975, Georges Simenon wrote 75 novels about his fictional Parisian detective, Inspector Maigret.

Maigret has been adapted hundreds of times and played by actors from all over the world. A British series, starring Rupert Davies, was apparently so good that episodes were dubbed into French and broadcast on French television. In France, the actors Jean Richard and Bruno Cremer are remembered for their performances as Maigret from the 1960s until the 1990s.

For the last few decades, the Maigret industry had fallen mostly silent, until director Patrice Leconte (The Girl on the Bridge) decided the time was right for a new Maigret. The role was offered to Daniel Auteuil. When the pandemic delayed the film, the part instead fell to Gerard Depardieu.

Supplied Gerard Depardieu is Maigret.

In a brief preamble, we see a young woman in a dressing room. She is nervous, but being fitted into a high-end gown. As the assistant drapes a white fur around her neck to complete the outfit, the words “lamb to the slaughter” could have appeared on the screen as a caption, so perfectly had Leconte designed the sequence.

The next day, a body is found in a park and Maigret – who we know is contemplating retirement as his health seems about to fail – is the one who picks up the phone. From there, this adaptation of the novel Maigret et la Jeune Morte (1954) will uncoil in a succession of beautifully assembled scenes.

Maigret is a quiet, internalised character. He has a looming physical presence, but he speaks little. He listens – and allows people to confide in him. He trusts his subordinates and seeks to find only the truth, while doing as little damage as possible.

Supplied There are no great revelations in Maigret. Just a tragedy with a few players. But it is perfectly calibrated and completely engrossing.

Leconte places his Maigret in claustrophobic rooms, tightly framed. The early shots are hand-held and jittery, as the camera literally trembles in the presence of the frightened young woman. As Depardieu becomes the focus, the filming becomes calmer and more observational.

Post-war, winter-time Paris is beautifully evoked. Leconte keeps his sights low, seldom raising his camera above street level, but the washed out palette and near sepia-inflected interiors tell us what world Maigret is moving in. A brief shot of a bloodied dress on a stand, being carried from a shadowed corridor, is maybe the most indelible few seconds I've seen on a movie screen this year.

As the investigation takes Maigret into a film studio and then a society wedding, the bright silks and starched table cloths are almost shocking.

As Maigret – and at the centre of nearly every frame from the moment he appears, Depardieu is astonishing. His Maigret is a wounded, melancholic and hugely kind man. He is implacable – but mordantly philosophical about the transience of life. Depardieu conveys all of this with stillness and silence, while Leconte frames every moment with great intelligence.

Supplied Depardieu’s Maigret is a wounded, melancholic and hugely kind man.

Around Depardieu, everyone seems perfectly cast. An inscrutable interlude with a possible witness turns out to be the final appearance of veteran André Wilms, who died in February this year.

Maigret is, eventually, a small film. There are no great revelations here. Just a tragedy with a few players. But it is perfectly calibrated and completely engrossing. Maigret is one of my favourite films of 2022.

Maigret is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.