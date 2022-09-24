Twelve terrific Toronto Film Festival movies we can’t wait for Kiwi audiences to see

The 47th Toronto International Film Festival took place from September 8 to 18.

When it came to delivering star power, a buzzy atmosphere and a celebration of cinema – the 47th annual Toronto International Film Festival certainly didn’t disappoint.

Back at full blast for the first time in three years, the most public-facing and audience-friendly of the major global movie gatherings saw plenty of packed theatres and streets lined with fans hoping to catch a glimpse of everyone from Taylor Swift to Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence and Kate Beckinsale.

Spread across 11 days, this year’s line-up included around 200 feature films from around the world. Stuff to Watch had the opportunity to catch just over 30 of those and has put together a list of the dozen flicks we can’t wait for Kiwi audiences to see for themselves.

Supplied The Wonder, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and The Fabelmans were among the best films to screen at this year’s Toronto Film Festival.

Supplied The Banshees of Inisherin is scheduled to open in New Zealand cinemas on Boxing Day.

The Banshees of Inisherin (December 26, Cinemas)

Much, much darker than Martin McDonagh’s last outing, Oscar-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, this reunites In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a tale of friendship gone awry and stubbornness that threatens to cast a pall over a whole village.

When Farrell’s Padraic (a character that will remind you of Father Ted’s Dougal) is rebuffed by his old pal Colm (Gleeson) for their daily drink, the resulting fallout escalates beyond what either of them could have imagined.

As well as making fabulous use of its remote setting, the movie also features terrific supporting turns from both Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon.

Supplied The Fabelmans took out the prestigious People's Choice Award at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The Fabelmans (TBC)

It was perhaps inevitable that Steven Spielberg’s first film festival foray and most personal film to date would wind up winning the prestigious People’s Choice Award.

It certainly is a charmer, beautifully bringing to life the formative years of one Sammy Fabelman, as he discovers girls, a love of film-making and the pain of his parent’s marriage falling apart.

While Gabriel LaBelle makes for an amiable lead, the real fireworks come from the adult trio of Seth Rogen, Paul Dano, and, in particular, a luminous Michelle Williams.

SUPPLIED Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will debut on Netflix on December 23.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (December 23, Netflix)

Daniel Craig’s compelling, crowd-pleasing detective Benoit Blanc returns with an all-new mystery and eclectic ensemble of potential suspects.

This time, the action shifts to a Greek Island and the home of polarising tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

If you thought writer-director Rian Johnson couldn’t deliver another puzzle-box of a caper that hits the heights of the 2019 original – think again.

With the likes of Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn and Janelle Monae in top form, plenty of twists and turns, a few shocks and surprises and near-perfect pacing, this might just be one of the most entertaining – and hilarious – movies of 2022.

SUPPLIED The Good Nurse will debut on Netflix on October 26.

The Good Nurse (October 26, Netflix)

Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne headline this impressive true crime drama about an ICU nurse and solo mum with a life-threatening medical condition who strikes up a friendship with her latest colleague.

At first, Redmayne’s Charles Cullen seems like a consummate professional and empathetic caregiver, but when the mysterious death of a patient leads to a hospital cover up and a police investigation, Chastain’s Amy Loughren starts to do her own digging – and is horrified by what she discovers.

Stepping into the director’s chair, Danish screenwriter Tobias Lindholm (Another Round, The Hunt) does a terrific job of ensuring a taut, gripping watch.

SUPPLIED Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae directs and stars in Hunt.

Hunt (TBC)

Fans of South Korean cinema – and in particular this past year’s Escape From Mogadishu – should definitely check out this high-octane, madcap and explosive spy thriller.

Squid Game’s Lee Jung-jae directs and stars in this 1980s-set thriller about an intelligence chief who uncovers a plot to assassinate the South Korean president, while also hunting for a mole within his own agency.

While the plot feels like a throwback to the Hong Kong tales from late last century, this has a swagger and over-the-top madness all of its own that makes for truly addictive viewing.

SUPPLIED The Menu is scheduled to hit New Zealand cinemas on November 24.

The Menu (November 24, Cinemas)

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy face off in this deliciously devilish tale of revenge served ice-cold.

Set in and around an island-based restaurant, Succession and Game of Thrones’ director Marc Mylod combines the best of both those shows to deliver a tension-filled evening filled with food porn, recriminations, revelations and increasingly nasty surprises that you certainly won’t easily forget.

Allegedly inspired by one of the screenwriters’ visits to a similarly isolated Scandinavian establishment, the cast also includes Nicholas Hoult, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer and Judith Light.

Supplied Grace & Frankie stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonder reunite in Moving On.

Moving On (TBC)

Fans of Netflix’s Grace & Frankie should definitely check out this black comedy which reunites the two female stars of that series – Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda.

The latter plays Claire, who travels to the funeral of her old college pal Joyce with only one thing on her mind – revenge. Fully intending to kill Joyce’s widower Howard (Malcolm McDowell) for an incident that both ruined her marriage and her friendship with Joyce, she’s diverted by reconnecting with their mutual friend Evvie (Tomlin) and her own ex-husband Ralph (Richard Roundtree).

Writer-director Paul Weitz (About a Boy) fills his story with memorable moments and dialogue, offering plenty of opportunities for his fabulous cast to shine.

SUPPLIED Pearl was shot in New Zealand.

Pearl (TBC)

Perhaps the best thing to come out of New Zealand’s Covid isolation hotels (it was conceived during director Ti West and star Mia Goth’s downtime after arriving in our country), this 1918-set prequel to X was shot immediately after filming wrapped in the Wairarapa on the ‘70s-set horror.

Using the same backdrop, the pair have crafted a very different tale – a Technicolour psychological horror to evoke memories of the likes of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? or Mommie Dearest.

Kiwi actor Tandi Wright is magnificent as the eponymous character’s strict German mother, but Goth is truly mesmerising in the title role, whether delivering an incredible nine-minute monologue, or providing a truly haunting final impression.

SUPPLIED Sweet As had its world premiere at August's Melbourne International Film Festival.

Sweet As (TBC)

A deserved winner of the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (Netpac) Award at the festival, Australian film-maker Jub Clerc’s feature debut lives up to its billing as a modern-day version of The Breakfast Club set in rural Western Australia.

Four troubled teens bicker, bond and discover the delights of photography during an enforced trip into the back-of-beyond. Winning performances (particularly from the nominal lead Shantae Barnes-Cowan), a gorgeous, but potentially dangerous backdrop and believable drama make for a potent combination.

SUPPLIED Daniel Radcliffe stars in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (TBC)

Whether you’re a fan of the lyric-changing, polka-loving musical artist or not, it is hard not to love this truly anarchic comedy. A brilliantly subversive pastiche of the likes of Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, you’re initially lulled into thinking you’re watching something similar to those movies here.

But like Sir Peter Jackson’s magnificent mockumentary Forgotten Silver, everyone will have a point at which they twig that something isn’t quite right.

Daniel Radcliffe is a surprisingly inspired choice to play the man himself, but it’s Evan Rachel Wood’s Madonna who steals the show. Fittingly, it took home the People’s Choice Award for the Midnight Madness section of the festival.

Supplied Women Talking features an impressive acting ensemble.

Women Talking (February 16, Cinemas)

Boasting arguably the most impressive cast of any film at the festival, Canadian actor-turned-director Sarah Polley’s first feature foray behind the camera since 2012’s Stories We Tell has been well worth the wait.

An adaptation of Miriam Toews’ 2018 novel of the same name, this focuses on a group of women in an isolated religious community who have gathered together to make a decision that will affect all their lives. A kind of a cross between Dogville, The Village and The Handmaid’s Tale, it is evocatively shot with a colour-drained palette and showcases the talents of everyone from Claire Foy, Jessie Buckley, Rooney Mara, Frances McDormand and Ben Whishaw.

Supplied Florence Pugh plays English nurse Lib Wright in The Wonder.

The Wonder (November 16, Netflix)

While Don’t Worry Darling has been dominating the headlines, this is the Florence Pugh movie you need to see. The Little Women and Lady Macbeth star is simply stunning as a mid-19th Century English nurse called over to Ireland to “observe” a young girl who claims not to have eaten for four months. As she attempts to uncover the truth about what’s really going on, she discovers there are those who would rather it remain a “miracle”.

Tautly told and directed with panache, this also features an impressive supporting cast that includes Niamh Algar, Toby Jones, Tom Burke and Ciaran Hinds.