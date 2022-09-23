Hit the Road: A funny, moving, heartfelt and hugely entertaining Iranian yarn

Hit The Road (M, 93 mins) Directed by Panah Panahi *****

Sometimes I think a great film, like a great song, announces itself in seconds.

And while not every film I love has an opening shot that immediately dropped my jaw – a surprising number of them do. Any director with the wit, the skill and the kaupapa to conjure up magic and bring us into their world, already won over, within a few moments of the screen flaring into life – is a director worth following.

So when Panah Panahi – making his feature directing debut – opens his film with a gorgeous bit of classical piano, and then tilts his camera down to show a small boy playing these notes on a keyboard he has drawn onto the cast on his father's broken leg – and then moves the camera just enough to show us that these people are all sharing the back seat of a dusty SUV, I dunno, but inwardly I grunted with happiness and knew that the next 90 minutes would fly by. As they did.

Supplied Hit the Road’s Rayan Sarlak is simply amazing, credibly stealing the film away from the adults for long moments and occasionally bringing the house down.

Hit The Road is a comedy, a road movie – and, being a film set in contemporary Iran, so much more than either of those things. In a police state, comedies and road movies have a way of becoming riskier and more resonant than the genres would suggest. And Panah Panahi is the son of the celebrated and brilliant film-maker Jafar Panahi, who is currently in jail in Iran for “propaganda against the regime” and for enquiring about the health of other imprisoned film-makers.

So, we can guess that the "Iranian Little Miss Sunshine" line the distributors are using, might not be telling us the whole story. Nor much about the risks the film-makers had to take to get it made.

A family – mother, father, 6-year-old son and adult son – are travelling towards the Turkish border. We glean from the adults’ conversations they are hoping to smuggle the older son out of the country and to safety. But the 6-year-old – who is liable to say pretty much anything, at any time – is told that his brother is going to be married.

Supplied Hit The Road is a comedy, a road movie – and, being a film set in contemporary Iran, so much more than either of those things.

The dynamic between the family is flawless, heartfelt and funny as hell. Hassan Madjooni and Pantea Panahiha play the husband and wife. Both are veterans of the Iranian film industry, which, I'm guessing, is no place for the uncommitted. While Amin Simiar, as the 20-something would-be refugee is a lovely, quieter and more internalised presence on the screen, 6-year-old Rayan Sarlak is simply amazing, credibly stealing the film away from the adults for long moments and occasionally bringing the house down.

Hit The Road was originally selected to play at the New Zealand International Film Festival last year, but very few people had the chance to see it on a proper screen. I am so glad it is back.

This funny, moving, heartfelt and hugely entertaining yarn is what film was invented for – and why I reckon I have the best job in the world.

Hit The Road took me to a country I have never visited, introduced me to people I have never met and made me fall in love. It is a wonderful, pretty much perfect wee gem. Do go and see it.

In Persian with English subtitles, Hit the Road is now screening in select cinemas nationwide.